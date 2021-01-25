Evoque Delivers Comprehensive Suite of Advanced Cloud, Network Connectivity Services to Data Center Clients

/EIN News/ -- ExteNet to enable high-capacity fiber connectivity and diverse routes at 14 Evoque data centers

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions®, one of the world’s 20 largest data center providers, and ExteNet® Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions, today announced an alliance, under which ExteNet will integrate its full line of cloud and network connectivity services into Evoque’s infrastructure at 14 key data centers throughout the United States.

The Evoque/ExteNet partnership:

Provides Evoque's clients with a full range of advanced options, including Blended IP, Regional Connect, Extend Connect and Cloud Connect, with long-haul and data center-to-data center connectivity;

Extends Evoque's reach to include both its 14 data centers as well as data centers from other providers, located in key markets such as Dallas, New York, Northern Virginia and many more;

Delivers simplicity, including a single bill, single account team, and single servicing team;

Offers full visibility portal systems to monitor and manage utilization, as well as other key customer metrics;

Expands Evoque's vendor-neutral position, allowing clients to choose from a full range of providers; and

Gives clients greater access to partners, suppliers and cloud providers via the Evoque Marketplace™.

ExteNet’s delivery of its expanded services into Evoque’s data centers is projected to be completed by the end of January. The agreement between the two firms marks a key deliverable in Evoque’s stated vision of significantly expanding the services offered to its clients, in its evolution as a trusted provider and partner, in addition to the continued expansion of ExteNet’s fiber services in the data center space.

“Data center providers must increasingly offer their clients an expanded range of flexible connectivity services to enable a consistent global reach. Evoque’s partnership with ExteNet accomplishes that objective,” says Philbert Shih, managing director at Structure Research. “By delivering a full range of options, with the promise of more services on the way, Evoque is demonstrating that it’s prepared to work with companies of virtually any size and meet their evolving digital transformation requirements.”

Working with ExteNet, the Evoque Connectivity Suite™ now delivers affordable point-to-point connections over an extensive footprint throughout North America. It also enables clients to leverage the Evoque Marketplace to identify and connect with Network Service Providers and their own geographically distributed footprint outside the four walls of their data center to any on-net location – without the need to provision a circuit.

“We are pleased to welcome Evoque as our strategic partner,” said Kevin Errity, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at ExteNet Systems. “Enabling high-capacity fiber network with diverse routes across Evoque’s 14 data centers will deliver high-bandwidth connectivity for Evoque’s clients. We are looking forward to working alongside Evoque to serve their customers with our advanced IP and Cloud Connect services.”

Errity also noted that ExteNet serves its enterprise and data center customers via its purpose-built, low-latency, fiber network including a high-capacity 200G metro core, with the capability to expand to 400G and beyond.

“Our objective in working with ExteNet is to optimize the client experience,” said Donna Henderson, Evoque’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our alliance gives them added speed, geographic reach, and interconnection flexibility on a single bill. It delivers the range of features they are looking for to be more productive and competitive, both today and into the future.”

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the world’s 20 largest data center firms. It is a colocation services company that owns and operates 31 data centers across four continents, 11 countries and 25 markets. Evoque Data Center Solutions offers clients a secure space in a highly available and redundant environment. The company supports a diversified base of colocation customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest privately-held provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. Our outdoor small cell and DAS networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are deployed in iconic sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, data centers, and transit systems nationwide. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/. “ExteNet” is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.