New Light-Curable Low-Shrink™ OP-81-LS Epoxy

Specially Formulated for Rapid Optical Positioning Applications

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, introduces Low Shrink™ OP-81-LS epoxy that cures in seconds upon exposure to broad-spectrum light for fast, precise optical assembly.



OP-81-LS has very low volumetric shrinkage during cure, low coefficient thermal expansion for stability through thermal excursions, and meets ASTM E595 outgassing requirements making it ideal for the positioning and bonding of lenses, prisms, fibers, or other optical components. The material does not react until exposed to light, so manufacturers have time to accurately align parts before assembly and cure.

The epoxy features a low temperature (80-85°C) heat-curing function in applications where shadow areas exist or where only heat-cure is preferred. The material is solvent free and one component, requiring no mixing. Low-Shrink OP-81-LS is designed to bond dissimilar substrates, including polycarbonate, glass, acrylic, and metallic surfaces and is well suited for use in consumer electronics applications.

