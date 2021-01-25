Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 January 2021)

85 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 2,985 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,983. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,156,106.

33 patients have recovered from the disease. 25 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 8 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,969.

4 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,744. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

545 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,568 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

