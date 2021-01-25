Summary of the 18th Dr Julien Fundraiser

Record amount of more than $ 3,050,000 for the benefit of community social pediatrics across the province

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th Guignolée Dr Julien fundraiser edition ended on a very positive note despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions. The sum of $1,850,000 was raised for the benefit of the three centres of expertise and training administrated by Fondation Dr Julien: La Ruelle d’Hochelaga, the Garage à musique and the Côte-des-Neiges centre. This amount represents more than 45% of the annual funds required to provide quality social pediatric care and professional services to support children and their families in these centres.



The 37 other participating community social pediatrics centres throughout the Province raised more than $1,200,000, further demonstrating the extent to which Quebecers believe in their work and care for the good of children and families in very vulnerable situations in their respective regions.

“I sincerely want to thank the entire population and our donor partners for their great generosity, especially during this pandemic period. The year 2020 has been extremely difficult for everyone, but even more so for vulnerable children. Thank you for being part of the caring and protective circle around our children,” said Dr. Gilles Julien, Social Pediatrician, Clinical Director and Founding President of Fondation Dr Julien.

A very special thank you for the National Bank, official presenter of the Guignolée Dr Julien Fundraiser Webothon. This new fundraising formula presented on Facebook featured inspiring stories from children, volunteers and clinical teams as well as artists and friends of the Fondation Dr Julien.

The Fondation team would also like to thank the 200 or so employees and volunteers who lent a hand to this 18th Guignolée Dr Julien Fundraiser, despite the health restrictions. Thank you for the co-founder and ambassador of the event, Ève Christian, to the extraordinary team of Samedi et rien d'autre program, hosted by Joël Le Bigot, to the Fondation’s faithful ambassador Christian Bégin, to Jean-Charles Lajoie for its special show dedicated to the Guignolée on TVA Sports, to the Jean Coutu Group for its renewed support and to 91.9 Sports.

Thank you also to the fondation clinical teams, volunteers, children and families who shared their experiences with us at the different centres across the province, who touched us and made us realize how important it is to mutually support each other in our communities.

About the Fondation Dr Julien

The mission of the Fondation Dr Julien is to mobilize the community, to support and increase the number of front-line workers, to influence practices and to promote its unique community social pediatrics model. It works to ensure longevity so that the maximum number of vulnerable children can access care and services that respect their basic rights. It also trains, supports and certifies a network of community social pediatrics centres (CSPCs) and professionals in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Today, 43 CSPCs provide care to and empower some 10,400 children and their families in Quebec. To learn more: https://fondationdrjulien.org/la-psc/a-propos/

Community social pediatrics overview

The community social pediatrics model is unusual in that it combines medicine, law and social sciences. The central role occupied by each child and their family network allows them to really participate in the decisions and action plans that affect them. Community social pediatrics is practiced in constant interaction with the child’s environments, with a special focus on the child’s strengths as well as those of their family and community. The approach therefore relies on the commitment of everyone involved to the child’s wellbeing and development with respect to their fundamental rights.

To learn more: https://fondationdrjulien.org/en/social-pediatrics/the-model/

