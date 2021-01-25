Atlantic Recovery Solutions Helps Lost money find its way back
AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES ON AMERICA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Recovery Solutions is one of the most dependable debt collection services in the USA with a high rate of success for individuals and corporate clients. The outstanding debts of their clients that are overdue can be collected by the Atlantic Recovery Solutions instead of having to be written off as money lost due to non-payment. This plays an important part in maintaining the client’s financial security, especially where the debt is a sizable amount. Large sums of outstanding debt can deplete the wealth of the client and push them to the brink of bankruptcy. In order to prevent such circumstances, the Atlantic Recovery Solution initiates contact with the debtor. Working as an authorized intermediary, the Atlantic Recovery Solution pursues the debtor regarding the payment of the said dues.
The first step is usually initiating contact with the other party, corresponding through phone, emails and written posts aiming to find and establish a commitment towards the repayment of the said debt. If the situation requires, legal actions are also initiated by Atlantic Recovery Solutions on behalf of the client. This process is also prescribed by the federal law, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). The Atlantic Recovery Solutions ensures that each member of their team of debt collectors is certified through the FDCPA to ensure that they always act according to the FDCPA rules and regulations. The Atlantic Recovery Solutions investigators employ skip tracing techniques to locate the whereabouts of the debt defaulters who may have been absconding and have evaded the creditor’s calls and correspondence.
Following the FDCPA ensures that the conduct of the collectors of Atlantic Recover Solutions cannot be challenged in a court of law. No matter the type of debt, Atlantic Recovery Solutions provide recovery of debts such as credit cards, car and house loans, personal loans, medical bills and even utility bills including phone bills. The Atlantic Recovery Solutions Managers leverage their 40 years of combined debt recovery experience to get results while staying abreast of the recent developments, policies and laws in the industry. The high rating received from the Better Business Bureau and countless testimonials is proof of the high success rate with their clients.
For more information please visit https://www.atlanticrecoverysolutions.com/
Neno
The first step is usually initiating contact with the other party, corresponding through phone, emails and written posts aiming to find and establish a commitment towards the repayment of the said debt. If the situation requires, legal actions are also initiated by Atlantic Recovery Solutions on behalf of the client. This process is also prescribed by the federal law, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). The Atlantic Recovery Solutions ensures that each member of their team of debt collectors is certified through the FDCPA to ensure that they always act according to the FDCPA rules and regulations. The Atlantic Recovery Solutions investigators employ skip tracing techniques to locate the whereabouts of the debt defaulters who may have been absconding and have evaded the creditor’s calls and correspondence.
Following the FDCPA ensures that the conduct of the collectors of Atlantic Recover Solutions cannot be challenged in a court of law. No matter the type of debt, Atlantic Recovery Solutions provide recovery of debts such as credit cards, car and house loans, personal loans, medical bills and even utility bills including phone bills. The Atlantic Recovery Solutions Managers leverage their 40 years of combined debt recovery experience to get results while staying abreast of the recent developments, policies and laws in the industry. The high rating received from the Better Business Bureau and countless testimonials is proof of the high success rate with their clients.
For more information please visit https://www.atlanticrecoverysolutions.com/
Neno
Atlantic Recover Solutions
+1 888-827-3602
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter