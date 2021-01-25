Solid Waste Management Market to Touch USD 366.52 Billion by 2027; Introduction of IoT Technologies with Better Waste Collection Abilities to Augment Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered are TANA Oy, ALBA Group, Stericycle Inc., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Covanta Holdings Corporation, Biffa PLC, SUEZ Group, Envac Group, Recology, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Republic Services Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors Inc., Veolia Environment S.A., Waste Management Inc. and more players profiled in solid waste management market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solid waste management market size is projected to gain traction on account of the increasing amount of waste generation, further attributed to the contributions of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Solid waste majorly includes waste plastic products, organic matter, and metal and glass products. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Solid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Waste Type (Industrial Waste and Municipal Waste {Organic Matters, Paper, Plastic, Glass & Metal and Others}), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing {Recycling & Composting} and Disposal {Landfilling & Open Dump and Incineration}) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” the market is anticipated to reach USD 366.52 billion by the end of 2027 from USD 285.16 billion earned in 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027, and the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3%.





Top Players Profiled in the Global Solid Waste Management Market are:

TANA Oy (Finland)

ALBA Group (Germany)

Stericycle Inc. (USA)

Remondis AG & Co. Kg (Germany)

Covanta Holdings Corporation (USA)

Biffa PLC (U.K.)

SUEZ Group (France)

Envac Group (Sweden)

Recology (USA)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (USA)

Republic Services Inc. (USA)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan)

Clean Harbors Inc. (USA)

Veolia Environment S.A. (France)

Waste Management Inc. (USA)

Other vendors





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/solid-waste-management-market-103045





Key Drivers & Restraints-

Advent of Smart Waste Management to Aid in Expansion of Market

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are the key factors propelling the solid waste management market growth. In addition to this, the advent of the new technological trends, such as smart waste management, is expected to boost the market. This, coupled with the advent of Internet of Things technologies with the potential of better waste collection process via optimization that also reduces the overall operational expenditure, will aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, managing solid waste is a long and tedious task and requires high capital and operational cost in terms of waste collection bins, vehicles, and processing equipment. Additionally, solid waste causes land and water pollution that requires a large number of trained workers for carrying out smooth operations to processes the waste. Therefore, the high requirement of manual labor is also set to hamper the market growth.





Segment-

Collection Segment to Cover Major Share Owing to its Labor Intensive Activity

The collection segment earned 56.6% share in 2019 and emerged dominant based on treatment method. This is because the collection of solid waste is completely labor-intensive and is the most crucial part of the process.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/solid-waste-management-market-103045





Regional Analysis-

Europe Emerged Dominant Owing to High Collection Rate from Nations

Regionally, Europe generated USD 90.03 billion in 2019 and earned the highest solid waste management market share. This is attributable to the extensive collection of waste and the presence of more than 500 waste-to-energy plants all over the region. Comprehensive legislations are laid by the European Union for controlling greenhouse gas emissions and improving the waste management system in the region, thereby aiding to the dominance. However, North America may emerge dominant in the forecast period on account of the well-established collection, processing, and disposal methods, coupled with presence of large players such as Clean Harbors Inc., Waste Management, and others in this region.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate and report a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. China is expected to emerge as the largest shareholder in the market, followed closely by India. This is owing to the rapid industrialization, urbanization and the increasing population.





Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Installation of New Energy-from-Waste Facilities to Gain Impetus

Major companies operating in this market are engaging in adopting smart waste management services to make their mark in the competition. Besides this, they are also engaging in the construction of new energy-from-waste facilities for sustainable waste management solutions, thereby gaining a significant position in the market and gather more revenue in the coming years.





Key Question Answered:

Business Opportunities

Commerce Challenges

Demand Insights

CAGR Values

Historic Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Top Companies Data

Market Size

Supply Trend

Target Audience

Key Geographies





Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

December 2019 – Zhao County, China and Covanta Holdings signed a collaborative agreement for the construction of a new energy-from-waste facility to expand its geographical footprint in China.

May 2020 – Biffa PLC launched a mobile application for tackling the increasing problem of fly-tipping, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak. This application allows various organizations to record and report fly-tipping incidence.





Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/solid-waste-management-market-103045





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245





Email:

sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™