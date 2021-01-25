Recycled Carbon Fiber Global Market Share Will Reach to USD 220 Million by 2026: By Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market in 2019 was approximately USD 96 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% and is anticipated to reach around USD 220 Million by 2026. Top market players are Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc., Alpha Recyclage Composites, Toray Industries Inc., Carbon Conversions Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Recycled Carbon Fiber Market By Type (Milled and Chopped), By Source (Automotive scrap, Aerospace scrap, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive &Transportation, Aerospace &Defense, Industrial, Sporting Goods, Consumer Goods, Marine, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market was estimated at USD 96 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 220 Million by 2026. The global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2019 to 2027”.

Some carbon fibers have almost ten times more tensile strength compared to steel and around eight times stronger than aluminum. Therefore, the demand for carbon fibers is escalating remarkably in various end-user industries such as automotive and consumer goods. The key drivers flourishing the global recycled carbon fiber market are the increasing demand for high performance & cost-effective materials along with the supportive regulations introduced by the governments worldwide.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Recycled Carbon Fiber Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-recycled-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-milled-627

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes Updated List of table & figures

• Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-recycled-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-milled-627



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the global recycled carbon fiber market are Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc., Alpha Recyclage Composites, Toray Industries Inc., Carbon Conversions Inc., Vartega Inc., SGL Carbon, Procotex Corporation SA, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd., Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing, and Shocker Composites LLC, among others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-recycled-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-milled-627

The “chopped” segment under recycled carbon fiber type significantly drives the global market

The chopped category under the type segment of the recycled carbon fiber market holds the major revenue & value share in the global market. Owing to the high tensile strength, low density, high efficiency, low thermal expansion, and improved dimensional stability, the chopped recycled carbon fibers leads the global market at a substantial rate.

Aerospace scrap is considered as the leading source for the global recycled carbon fiber market

Recycled carbon fiber has been extensively used in consumer goods, automotive, marine, aerospace & defense, renewable energy (wind energy), and many other sectors. The major amount of scrap fiber used for recycling comes from the aerospace sector and holds the maximum share of the global market in terms of value & volume.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-recycled-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-milled-627

The global recycled carbon fiber market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global recycled carbon fiber industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, sources, end-use industries, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The automotive & transportation industry is the leading consumer of the recycled carbon fiber market

The recycled carbon fiber is extensively used in manufacturing robust and low-density automobiles in order to improve their efficiency, as the carbon fiber is around 8–10 times tough compared to steel and aluminum. Moreover, the stringent policies introduced by the government regarding the global adoption of eco-friendly materials for manufacturing goods and to launch vehicles emitting low carbon have further enhanced the demand for recycled carbon fiber in the automotive & transportation sector.

Browse the full “Recycled Carbon Fiber Market By Type (Milled and Chopped), By Source (Automotive scrap, Aerospace scrap, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive &Transportation, Aerospace &Defense, Industrial, Sporting Goods, Consumer Goods, Marine, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-recycled-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-milled-627

This report segments the global recycled carbon fiber market as follows:

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Milled

Chopped

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: Source Segmentation Analysis

Automotive scrap

Aerospace scrap

Others

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: End-Use Industry Segmentation Analysis

Automotive & transportation

Aerospace & defense

Industrial

Sporting Goods

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-recycled-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-milled-627

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Related Reports:

Home Textile Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-home-textile-products-market-by-product-bedroom-808

Cooling Fabrics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cooling-fabrics-market-type-synthetic-cooling-fabrics-and-812

Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyclic-olefin-polymer-cop-market-type-cyclic-olefin-813

Durable Juvenile Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/durable-juvenile-products-market-type-strollers-and-prams-815

Silicon-Based Synthetic Reagents Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/silicon-based-synthetic-reagents-market-by-application-personal-827

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com