Lead Smart Announced As Top Pay-Per-Call Network 2020 Award Winner

A Mundelein, IL company has been announced as the top Pay-Per-Call network 2020 by OfferVault. Lead Smart offers Pay-Per-Call marketing services to help tradespeople secure quality business leads.

A company that offers lead generation services alongside digital marketing services has been announced as the top Pay-Per-Call network for 2020 during the first annual industry-celebrated OfferVault awards.

More details can be viewed at https://scoop.offervault.com/2021/01/11/offervault-top-networks-final-winners

The newly announced award winners are a Mundelein, IL-based company that utilizes Pay-Per-Call as a marketing strategy to support clients that offer home improvement repair services or have launched a promotional campaign.

Launched in 2008, by CEO and Founder Matthew Zivkovic, Lead Smart prides itself on helping its clients to increase their marketing return on investment quickly while also helping them to improve their local visibility over competitors in the same industry.

Many local businesses and tradespeople are turning to service providers such as Lead Smart in a bid to keep pace with larger companies that have unlimited marketing budgets and a wide audience.

Whereas some digital marketing services count the click rate of each link generated by the marketer, Pay-Per-Click works by tracking the number of leads that place a call because of the campaign.

Advantages of this approach include the fact marketers and business leaders have greater influence over the user experience compared to online or digital tools.

Furthermore, users who call can be encouraged to click through digital channels therefore boosting brand engagement levels as well as digital metrics such as Google rankings.

The goal is to ensure the client receives quality leads that are likely to convert to customers. Local repair and home improvement contractors such as damp proofers, roofing contractors, and plumbers generally benefit from the service.

As well as lead generation services, the company offers Search Engine Optimization (SEO), web development, Google My Business optimization, and Facebook marketing.

In addition, due to winning the coveted award, the company is recruiting for its lead generation program.

A spokesperson said: “We have a large pool of buyers that enables us to pay for phone calls and leads for every major and minor home improvement and repair service. Our workers enjoy high conversion rates and can work within many niches without the burden of finding clients.”

To find out more, interested parties are invited to visit the link provided. Alternatively, more details about the lead generation program can be viewed at https://leadsmartinc.com/affiliate-register

Contact Info:

Name: Matthew Zivkovic

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lead Smart Inc

Address: 75 E Division Street ., Mundelein, IL 60060, United States

Website: https://leadsmartinc.com





