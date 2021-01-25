Patented Technology proven to KILL COVID-19

Aerobiovac Canada distributes the ONLY Air Decontamination System scientifically proven to KILL the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus on a SINGLE pass

AEROBIOVAC Canada is now exclusively distributing nationally the only Air Decontamination System (ADS) proven to KILL the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus. The Patented AEROBIOTIX UVC Light technology has been clinically tested on live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) aerosols and scientifically proven to KILL 100% of airborne viruses including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on a single pass through the Air Decontamination System (ADS). READ STUDY HERE.

Both the ILLUVIA® and GermZone Air Decontamination Systems are currently being used in hospitals and medical facilities in the USA and around the globe.

"The hardest place to kill a pathogen is inside the human body. If we can eliminate the danger in the air before it gets a chance to enter the patient, the human and economic benefits are huge," states David Kirschman, M.D., founder of Aerobiotix, Inc. "Real-time treatment and monitoring of air quality provides a new tool for infection prevention to ensure the most hygienic care environments are achieved in their facilities," states Dr. Kirschman.

“The medical-grade air disinfection systems ELIMINATE all airborne contaminants while current HVAC systems simply filter the air,” says Andy Kostopoulos, President of Extreme Air Systems. “Although many HEPA filtration systems are making similar claims, NO other air sanitization system in North America has been tested on live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) aerosols and clinically proven to eliminate 100% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on a SINGLE pass.”

The ILLUVIA® decontaminates up to 2,500 square feet while the GermZone cleans rooms or spaces up to 600 square feet. Although the ILLUVIA® contains an internal Merv rated HEPA filter, these products are designed to sterilize and sanitize the air as it passes through the machine. The Patented UVC Photolytic Chamber is the key technology that differentiates the Aerobiotix products from all other products on the market. The ability to slow the air flow down as it passes through the high intensity UVC Light while ensuring zero Ozone emissions are essential requirements for any UVC light source to be safe and effective in eliminating bacteria and viruses including (COVID-19).

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, these machines were originally designed for use in hospital operating rooms, diagnostic, treatment and transition areas, and for use during aerosol-generating procedures that take place in intensive care units.

“Air quality management and getting all businesses back up and running safely with sustainable long-term confidence is our goal,” says Graham Brown, Director, Aerobiovac Canada. “We can now make this technology and these powerful medical grade systems more readily available to all Canadians to assist in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 while providing effective air quality and protection post pandemic.”

Brown would like to see the ILLUVIA® and GermZone used strategically to ensure the highest level of air quality in any indoor facility where the safety of the staff and the general public is of paramount concern. This includes COVID testing centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, schools, laboratory and medical offices, airports, condos, government offices, jails, places of worship, transit stations, grocery and retail stores.

Aerobiovac has submitted a proposal to the provincial government through their Ontario Together portal to offer priority access to the machines to assist our government in their fight against the coronavirus. Both the systems are made of the highest quality materials and manufactured in the US. The GermZone retails for $2900 and the much larger hospital grade ILLUVIA® retails for $26,000 per unit.

Long-term benefits of using the ILLUVIA® and GermZone

Provides a safe environment for employees, tenants, families and service providers.

Ideal for high-traffic common areas like lobbies, vestibules, offices, and condo/apartment units.

Will provide continued air quality and management and protection post pandemic.

Permanently supporting the reduction of infection (continually removes viruses, including the common flu).

About Aerobiovac Canada Corp

AEROBIOVAC (Richmond Hill), is the exclusive distributor of all Aerobiotix Air Disinfection Systems in Canada. Please visit us at www.aerobiovac.com .

About the ILLUVIA® Air Disinfection system

The ILLUVIA® Air Disinfection System is a mobile air handling device which uses a patented UVC Photolytic Chamber with novel photolysis and mechanical filtration technologies to achieve total air disinfection of all viruses, bacteria, and spores including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). It is intended to produce a directed, non-turbulent flow of air that has been treated to remove microorganisms to provide an area free of contaminants within critical healthcare settings and all other spaces that require the same level of air decontamination.

About GermZone

The GermZone is a compact, 120V, wall-mounted room decontamination system. It utilizes C-band ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) and filtration to decontaminate room air from viruses, bacteria, and spores including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The UVC Chamber is completely shielded to block all UV-C light emissions, making it safe to operate in any occupied space. Upper-room UVGI systems have been used for decades in healthcare settings to reduce airborne pathogens and are supported by a large body of literature.

About Aerobiotix, Inc.

AEROBIOTIX® is a global leader in air disinfection technology and a medical device company improving patient outcomes by transforming the physical environment of care. We utilize proprietary technologies to remove airborne microorganisms within acute environments and deliver measurable, data-driven, and peer- supported improvements to patient outcomes. Visit us at www.aerobiotix.com.