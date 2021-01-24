Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the Third District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce arrests have been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Third District.
- On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in the 1800 block of Kalorama Road, Northwest, at approximately 8:17 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside a vehicle at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s property. The victim refused and was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then took US currency from the victim and fled the scene. Robbery, CCN 21-008-656
- On Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 1200 block of R Street, Northwest, at approximately 7:48 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside a vehicle at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim exit vehicle. The victim refused and was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect obtained the victim’s property and then returned the property. The suspect then fled the scene. Robbery, CCN 21-009-537
- On Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 1600 block of Lanier Place, Northwest, at approximately 9:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled in a vehicle with the victim’s property. Robbery, CCN 21-009-578
On Saturday, January 23, 2021, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, and a 14-year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remain under investigation.
