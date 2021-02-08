Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Book – 600 Cash Savings Ideas by Personal Finance Author Harry N. Stout Looks to Save Households $600 Per Year

Consumers Want to Save Money But Don't Know Where to Look, 600 Cash Savings Ideas Shows Where to Find Excess Spending

The pandemic has caused more Americans to find ways to save money. All they need is the knowledge of where to look.”
— Harry N. Stout
VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The typical American household annually spends over $63,000 in living expenses. These households want to save money—they just need to know where to look. However, making changes to household cash budgets, while learning new ways to save, takes time.

The FinancialVerse Guide to Savings – 600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas ($16.99 print and $3.99 eBook), written by author Harry N. Stout, shows consumers where to look for savings and discounts — helping to keep more cash in their pockets and freeing more budget dollars to purchase the goods and services they need.

600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas explore proven ways to help save money on:
 Insurance, income taxes
 Clothing, food, transportation, cleaning
 Childcare, college funding
 Housing, utilities, moving costs
 Entertainment, gifting, big purchases
 Healthcare, insurance
 Technology, travel, subscriptions

600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas also provides:
 Tips for finding coupons and discounts
 Ideas for managing credit cards, improving credit scores, and tackling debt
 Ways to improve financial wellness and knowledge
 Guidance on maximizing investments and savings

The FinancialVerse Guide to Savings: 600 Cash Savings Ideas can be ordered from the FinancialVerse website and through Amazon and major national book distributors.

Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest financial services companies. He has over thirty years of experience in all aspects of personal finance. He is acknowledged as a national personal finance thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.

Harry N. Stout
The FinancialVerse Organization
+1 843-460-3218
email us here

You just read:

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Retail


