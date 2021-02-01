New Book - Today's Annuities Guides Consumers Through the World of Annuities (financialverse.com/annuity)
Annuities are misunderstood products. Consumers should spend time understanding them as they represent a valuable tool in lifelong income planning.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers are facing an income crisis and are scrambling to generate income from their accumulated assets. With historically low interest rates there are few places to look to generate protected lifetime income streams. The most misunderstood and underutilized available products are annuities. Research has shown that one of the major reasons consumers overlook annuities is that they don't understand the products. They don't understand how to use these products as a tool to create protected lifetime income.
In his new book, The FinancialVerse: Today's Annuities − A Tool to Create Protected Lifetime Income, author Harry N. Stout takes his over twenty-year experience in the global annuity industry and presents an objective text to educate consumers on how to use annuity products in income planning and to address longevity risk. The book provides a roadmap on the key questions surrounding annuity products including:
What Are Annuities and How Do They Work?
The Core Benefits of Annuities
Annuity Income Tax Benefits and Negatives
Annuity Product Types
Why Buy An Annuity?
The Major Positives and Negatives to Buying Annuities
How Much Income Should I Plan For?
Financial Strength Behind the Products
Where To Buy and The Buying Process
The FinancialVerse: Today's Annuities can be ordered from the FinancialVerse website and through Amazon and major national book distributors.
Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest annuity companies. He has over twenty years of experience in all aspects of annuity products. A certified public accountant by training, he has industry experience in the U.S. and abroad. He is acknowledged as a national annuity thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.
He is a past director of the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the Financial Services Council of Australia and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.
