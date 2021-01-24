Grant Cardone Crowdfunds $8.5M in Commitments on Clubhouse

Market report by Kevin Vandenboss - Cardone Capital CEO, Grant Cardone, gets $8.5 million in commitments from investors during a live stream on the new social media app, Clubhouse.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Jan. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media influencer, real estate investor and Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Grant Cardone, got commitments for $8.5 million for his real estate fund, Cardone Equity Fund 11, using Clubhouse, the newest social media app that’s quickly gaining popularity.

Cardone hosted a live event on the app on January 18, 2021, which was a Q&A for accredited investors interested in real estate investing. The number of attendees were in the thousands within the first minute of going live.

Cardone spent two and a half hours on the new social media app discussing the benefits of investing in real estate, and shared his own investing philosophies with the audience.

Cardone’s main talking points were what he says are “the five advantages of real estate over other investments,” which are:

1. Capital protection

2. Cash flow

3. Leverage

4. Tax advantages

5. Appreciation.

In addition to the five advantages, Cardone added “cash is trash and real estate is real. It has proven to appreciate in value over the last 2,000 years, not just the last twenty.”

For anyone who was interested in investing in Cardone’s fund, he directed his audience to a cell phone number, where his team fielded investors.

The company said the phones lit up with investors committing to over $8M while the event was live. The average accredited investor committed to $250,000, which is the current minimum investment for the fund unless you’re an existing customer of any of Cardone’s seven other companies.

Ryan Tseko, vice president of Cardone Capital, was also heard on the call sharing how he moved from managing small two-unit residential properties to managing a $2.3 billion multifamily real estate portfolio.

Tseko was a pilot for United airlines & small real estate investor. He sold his twenty one units and put the entire profits into one of Cardone’s funds, where he claims he tripled his investment in only 37 months. At that point, Tseko quit his job with the airlines and went to work with Cardone, who now owns 9,000 units.

The event had several notable attendees listening in. Several celebrities, including Tony Robbins, Tyrese, Glenn Stearns and John Lee joined the live Clubhouse event, as well as social media influencers like Tai Lopez, Dan Fleyshman, Frank Kern, Billy Gene, Cody Sperber, and social media wizard Alan Lazar. Several of Cardone Capital investors also joined in and shared stories of the success they’ve had with their investments with the real estate firm.

People listening intently to the real estate guru on the new Clubhouse app were also pitching deals to Cardone and asking him to partner on their own projects.

Clubhouse users attending the event asked a wide range of questions, and Cardone was generous with his time spending over two and a half hours answering them.

Topics that came up during the Q&A portion of the event included:

What are the best markets?

How much leverage do you use?

What interest rate are you getting?

What kind of returns do you anticipate?

What do you look for in a deal?

How do you get deals?

How do you get on the radar of brokers like Cushman Wakefield, HFF, CBRE, and Newmark?

How do you get a Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loan?

Cardone even answered questions regarding crowdfunding from people that want to sponsor deals and raise funds themselves.

When asked what makes Cardone Capital different from other real estate syndicators, Cardone answered “I do the deal with my own money and sign for the debt myself before we let investors in. I’m invested in the deal before anyone else. That is very different from most syndicators who go to investors to raise the money in order to do a deal. With me you can feel confident because I put my money where my mouth is.”

For anyone that wasn’t qualified to invest in the fund, he offered his book “How to Create Wealth Investing in Real Estate” for free by going to grantcardone.com/realestatebook.

Cardone also started his own club in the Clubhouse app called “10x”, which is open to all users on the app to join. The 10x club had over 5,000 people join within an hour of being created.

Contact:

Kevin Vandenboss

248-677-1559

Kevin@Vandenboss.com

About Kevin Vandenboss

Kevin Vandenboss is a real estate investor and writer, covering topics related to real estate investing, crowdfunding, and REITs.



Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation or endorsement for investing in Cardone Equity Fund 11. The information provided should not be used as investment advice.





This news has been published for the above source. Kevin Vandenboss [ID=16587]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment