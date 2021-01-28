Website Targets Financial Literacy - The FinancialVerse
Helping America's Households Relieve Money Stress and Anxiety
Americans receive more formal training to drive a vehicle than they do to manage their money. It's time to learn more about money.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans spend more legally mandated time learning to drive a vehicle than they do learning about how to manage their money. Most individuals have great difficulty answering basic questions about money. So says Harry N. Stout founder of the personal financial literacy website FinancialVerse.com. A published author and career senior leader in the global financial services industry Stout created The FinancialVerse as a resource to inform and educate Americans about the key aspects of money.
The website provides easy to understand content including:
Links to available information and resources
Suggested ways to improve an individual’s financial knowledge
A free twice weekly subscription blog providing cash savings ideas and topical financial information delivered to subscriber mailboxes
Access to the FinancialVerse books
Podcast sessions supporting literacy and learning
Stout has authored four books under the FinancialVerse umbrella:
A Common Sense Approach for Your Money
Today’s Life Insurance – A Protection Tool for Your Future
Today’s Annuity Products – A Tool to Create Lifetime Income
The FinancialVerse Guide to Savings – 600 Practical Cash Savings Ideas
All of the FinancialVerse books can be ordered from the FinancialVerse website and through Amazon and major national book distributors.
The FinancialVerse works to identify life’s financial challenges and provide suggested resources that individuals can pursue to educate themselves. The content is focused on consumer education and does not promote any particular product, service or company. Individuals can follow the FinancialVerse on Facebook, Twitter and subscribe to the free Moneysavers blog .
Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest financial services companies. He has over thirty years of experience in all aspects of personal finance. He is acknowledged as a national personal finance thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.
He is a past director of the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), the Financial Services Council of Australia and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.
For more information visit the FinancialVerse website or send an email to info@financialverse.com.
