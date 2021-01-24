Great response to New Harlem Coffee Co. Blend in celebration of the inauguration of the First Female VP Kamala Harris.
The special limited edition Coffee Blend in celebration of the inauguration of the First Female Vice President Kamala Harris is a success with coffee lovers.
A coffee lovers dream and a keepsake of the historic 2021 Inauguration
New Harlem Coffee Company had a great response to the proudly created Coffee Blend in celebration of the inauguration of the First Female Vice President Kamala Harris.
The 1st limited edition is nearly sold out roaster will produce one more edition to accommodate valued customers.
New Harlem Coffee Company has successfully released a special limited edition aromatic blend specialty coffee to celebrate the inauguration of the first Lady Vice president in our national history. The roaster created this unique, tasteful blend to cheer the new milestone and the joy of a new Dawn of Hope for all Americans, but did not expect the compliments and love expressed by coffee lovers.
This is a limited edition blend created only for the 2021 inauguration filled with the aroma of the company’s signature dark roast but spiced with unique flavor and notes to charm our morning delight as we set a new vision for our nation.
Coffee roasting is an art form, and this Harlem Company has a long tradition from its humble beginnings in Costa Rica before the family migrated to America.
Since 1952 the Family matriarch has crafted a tradition of excellence in all facets of the culinary arts. Coffee is no exception, the family tradition of selecting and roasting green coffee in Costa Rica has grown and found a home in Harlem NY. The family travel to America in the 1960S and so did the craft of carefully selecting coffee beans and roasting them in small batches. The picture of the family matriarch “Mami”, a beautiful woman of East Indian and Jamaican descent, just like Kamala Harris is proudly featured on every bag with a family history. Mami born in 1920 in Port Limon Costa Rica her father was from India and her mother was born in Jamaica West Indies.
This artistic roast is a very limited inaugural edition for the celebration as it is roasted in a very small batch. The company will send Kamala Harris a sample in hope that she will taste this unique coffee blend created in her honor.
New Harlem Coffee is a small Harlem based coffee company sourcing the finest coffee beans in the world to craft the New Harlem Family Reserve brand of coffee.
The New Harlem Family Reserve artistic blends releases are only available at https://www.newharlemcoffee.com/ online.
You can also order by calling 1 646 261 5334.
