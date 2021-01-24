Vision of H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat for the term of office 2021-2024

The mandate entrusted to me on 17 January 2017 is fast approaching an end and I will present an exhaustive assessment of it to the Assembly at the next Summit of our Union, scheduled for 6 and 7 February 2021.

Vision Magazine: https://bit.ly/2NrJT0t

What follows is a broad outline of my vision with the priorities for a second term for which I seek re-election, should I win the endorsement of our Heads of State. In doing so, I am also following the established practice of all candidates seeking this mandate, by sharing it with public attention.

This vision recapitulates the context of its presentation (I). It considers the synthesis of the past achievements (II) and puts forward the programmatic priorities for the next term (III).