Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)

129 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 5,091 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,898. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,153,121. 108 are Kenyans & 21 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 81 new cases, Kiambu 8, Mombasa 8, Siaya 7, Nakuru 5, Kajiado 4, Kilifi 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Kitui 3, Turkana 2, Homabay 1, Kisii 1, Machakos 1 and Meru 1.

70 patients have recovered from the disease. 44 are from our various facilities while 26 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 82,936. There are no reported deaths. Our fatality remains 1,740.

541 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,564 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.