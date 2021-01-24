Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 74 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,971 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

129 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 5,091 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,898. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,153,121. 108 are Kenyans & 21 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 81 new cases, Kiambu 8, Mombasa 8, Siaya 7, Nakuru 5, Kajiado 4, Kilifi 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Kitui 3, Turkana 2, Homabay 1, Kisii 1, Machakos 1 and Meru 1.

70 patients have recovered from the disease. 44 are from our various facilities while 26 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 82,936. There are no reported deaths. Our fatality remains 1,740.

541 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,564 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.