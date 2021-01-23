Expanded Deployment of Community Vaccination Kits

Representative Hakeem Jeffries said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has brought pain, suffering and death throughout the land, especially in Black and brown communities that have traditionally been underserved. We are currently in an extraordinary situation, and we need to take an all-hands-on deck approach at every level of government to ensure the most vulnerable amongst us are vaccinated equitably. I thank Governor Cuomo for his tremendous leadership, along with Congresswoman Clarke, SOMOS and NYCHA tenant leadership, for working together to bring vaccines directly to the people in Central Brooklyn."

Representative Yvette Clarke said, "Brooklyn is a community. We know and love one another, and we know how to get a message out. The message is clear, we believe in science, this vaccine will save lives. Seniors and high-risk communities must get vaccinated, immediately. Full stop. Brooklyn, I am asking you to take this moment seriously, to understand how important having a vaccination site in our community is and to get vaccinated to save your life and the lives of your loved ones. I am grateful for Governor Cuomo's leadership and focus on supporting communities of color through this pandemic. Today's work to expand the deployment of Community Vaccination Kits is a critical step to ensure all New Yorkers can access this life-saving vaccine. We will get through this together."

President of the NYCHA Tenants Group Citywide Council of Presidents Danny Barber said, "COVID-19 had a devastating impact on our community and I applaud Governor Cuomo for ensuring that our senior residents are met where they are with these vaccines. We know the best way to reach NYCHA residents with the vaccine is with people they know and trust to help defeat this terrible virus. There is a new day coming to New York State, and I am proud to see the commitment to our community come to fruition."

Senator Zellnor Myrie said, "Throughout this pandemic, Black and Brown communities have waited longer for testing, gotten sicker, and experienced higher death rates from COVID-19. I'm grateful to the Governor's Equity Task Force for bringing this lifesaving vaccine to our seniors in NYCHA. This vaccine is safe and effective, and widespread vaccination will protect our lives, reopen our schools, businesses and churches, and reunite us with our families and friends."

SOMOS Vice Chair Henry R Muñoz, III said, "Being able to reach those most in need, in the languages they speak, and by the family doctors they know is the only way we are going to get the shots in arms necessary to bring long-term health to our communities. And it is only through partnerships with Governor Cuomo, Congressman Jeffries, Congresswoman Clark, and officials like them that we as community physicians have the support and supplies to protect those who need us and to ensure our communities are cared for."

City Council Member and Chair of the Committee on Public Housing Alicka Ampry-Samuel said, "Throughout the pandemic the most vulnerable are my seniors in NYCHA developments. They have been and continue to be isolated from society. I'm glad to see that Gov. Cuomo has decided to go directly to the seniors at Reid Houses today, ensuring they have access to this vital vaccine. For the seniors to be provided with the vaccine in the senior center of their residential building is a commonsense approach to tackling this deadly virus in communities that have been hit the hardest."

This expanded deployment of Community Vaccination Kits furthers Governor Cuomo's goal of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Attorney General Letitia James, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.

To facilitate this effort, New York has continued to build kits and work with public housing officials, churches, and community centers to support these efforts and deploy kits to the appropriate locations. Each kit includes step-by-step instructions for how to set up a site, and critical supplies and equipment such as: