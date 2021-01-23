Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 January 2021)

139 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 5,487 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,769. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,148,030. From the cases 119 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

County distribution; Nairobi 81, Mombasa 13, Turkana 11, Kwale 3, Laikipia 3, Isiolo 2, Nakuru 2, Bomet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyeri 2, Migori 2, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Murang’a 1, Taita Taveta 1, Busia 1, Embu 1, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Siaya 1, Kitui 1, Machakos 1, Kilifi 1, and West Pokot 1.

137 patients have recovered from the disease. 110 are from our various facilities and 27 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 82,866. 1 patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our fatality to 1,740.

577 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,553 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.