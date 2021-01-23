Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,253 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 January 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

139 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 5,487 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,769. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,148,030. From the cases 119 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

County distribution; Nairobi 81, Mombasa 13, Turkana 11, Kwale 3, Laikipia 3, Isiolo 2, Nakuru 2, Bomet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyeri 2, Migori 2, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Murang’a 1, Taita Taveta 1, Busia 1, Embu 1, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Siaya 1, Kitui 1, Machakos 1, Kilifi 1, and West Pokot 1.

137 patients have recovered from the disease. 110 are from our various facilities and 27 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 82,866. 1 patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our fatality to 1,740.

577 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,553 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 January 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.