2021 Arbor Day School Poster Contest

2021 Contest Theme: “Trees are Terrific… In Many Wonderful Ways!”

DOVER — The Delaware Forest Service is seeking entries for its annual “Arbor Day School Poster Contest” – open to students in grades K to 5 from all Delaware public, private, home school, after-school, and other organized youth groups. Winning posters will be selected from each of the three counties in the following categories: kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, and grade 5. The twelve winners will be recognized at the annual Statewide Arbor Day Celebration and receive a tree planting ceremony at their school to celebrate Arbor Day. Deadline to register is March 15. Posters must be submitted by April 1.

The poster contest is designed to increase student knowledge about forests and forest resources. For teachers, the poster contest can be an ideal way for students to learn more about the role of trees in our communities and their direct impact on Delawareans’ health and well-being. The schoolyard is a perfect setting to incorporate the role of trees into your everyday curriculum. Trees not only provide beauty, shade, and habitat and food for wildlife, they also improve air quality, muffle noise, moderate air temperatures, filter runoff into streams and rivers, and reduce energy consumption.

Important Links

Criteria

Posters will be judged on originality, use of theme, neatness, and artistic expression.

Classroom Resources

Teachers can access the shared Google folder for Teacher Resource Shared Google Drive and additional resources.

Free Seedlings

All participating classes will receive free loblolly pine seedlings delivered to their schools, just in time to celebrate Arbor Day!

Registration

Arbor Day Poster Registration Site

Questions:

Ashley Melvin, Delaware Forest Service (302) 698-4551

ashley.melvin@delaware.gov

Dates to Remember:

Deadline to register and reserve free seedlings: March 15

Deadline to submit posters for state contest: April 1

Arbor Day in Delaware: April 30

Seedling delivery: mid-April

Delaware’s Arbor Day is Friday, April 30, 2021.

Established by J. Sterling Morton in Nebraska in 1872, Arbor Day is an annual occasion to encourage everyone to plant trees and celebrate the numerous benefits that trees provide. In Delaware, the last Friday of April is traditionally observed as “Arbor Day.”

In 2019, the Delaware Forest Service hosted its annual Arbor Day Ceremony at Dover’s Schutte Park, honoring its school poster contest winners and recognizing Dover’s 30th Year as the First State’s longest-running Tree City USA. The event culminated with the planting of more than 30 large trees at six locations, including a zelkova on the historic Green on State Street. Delaware State University also held its Arbor Day event and is now celebrating its 9th consecutive year as Delaware’s only certified Tree Campus USA. Check out the 2019 Arbor Day photos on Flickr or at the Delaware Forest Service Facebook Page.

Previous Winners:

For more information, email: Ashley Melvin

Arbor Day observances are also an integral part of community recognition programs such as Tree Campus USA, Tree City USA, and Delaware’s Tree Friendly Community Award, as well as qualifying for a financial award from the Urban Grant Program.

Past Delaware Arbor Day celebrations: