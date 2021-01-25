PypeServer Creates Advisory Board and Appoints Darren J. Young
EINPresswire.com/ -- PypeServer® Inc. today announced the creation of an Advisory Board to help guide the company's strategic development. The board will consist of industry experts with in-depth knowledge of the emerging trends and unmet needs in the digital transformation of the construction workflow. The first member of the Advisory Board is Darren Young, who's spent the last 12 years as an industry leader in assessing and integrating software tools for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC). Earlier in his career Mr. Young was an acknowledged expert on AutoCAD®, serving as an author and technical editor of multiple books on best practices in CAD. Mr. Young also has extensive practical experience in CAD, CAM, CNC programming, and machine operation.
“Darren's breadth and depth of experience in manufacturing and the digital transformation of AEC gives him a unique insight into the needs of the industry and how PypeServer can address them,” said David Basiji, CEO of PypeServer. “Darren's experience, his sense of mission, and his emphasis on collaboration and teamwork make him an ideal fit for our Advisory Board. We're thrilled to have him as an advisor.”
“I'm honored to have been selected to serve on the PypeServer Advisory Board and looking forward to working more closely with this great company," said Mr. Young. "It's not often you find a vendor who's so proactively engaged in the industries of their customers like PypeServer. PypeServer's been a valued partner not just for me and my industry but also our other industry partners with their integration options. This makes PypeServer an important piece of our manufacturing execution system and helps us move from a construction and manufacturing company to an integrated supply chain partner.”
PypeServer's Advisory Board will meet periodically to review the opportunities and challenges facing the industry and the company as PypeServer positions itself as a must-have tool for the digitization of the shop floor. PypeServer plans to add Advisory Board members over time.
David Basiji
