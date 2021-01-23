Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,360 in the last 365 days.

DLI warns Montanans of text message scam

HELENA – The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today is warning Montanans of a widespread text message scam that masquerades as a message from the Department. 

At this time, it is believed that these scammers are sending fraudulent text messages to phone numbers with a 406 area code in the hopes that one is a current UI claimant. These text messages attempt to persuade recipients to click on a link, which may install malware on their devices.   

An example of how this fraudulent text message appears to recipients is available below:

scam-message

DLI is warning all Montanans, not just those with active UI claims, to beware of these fraudulent text messages. All official Department links end in the mt.gov domain. Potential fraudulent links may end in .php, .net, or .com.

DLI advises those that receive these messages to:

  • Do not click the link
  • Do not respond to the number

Unemployment Insurance programs nationwide have seen an uptick in attempts by sophisticated criminals to defraud programs and secure benefits. DLI is continuously working to combat these illegal schemes.

DLI encourages those who believe they may be a victim of unemployment fraud to immediately report it at uid.dli.mt.gov/report-fraud, or call the UI fraud hotline at (406) 444-0072.

You just read:

DLI warns Montanans of text message scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.