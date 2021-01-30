New Combination system includes LBC Series low profile compression-only load button and TM0-1
EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination, comprising of our popular LBC (Low Profile Compression-Only Load Button) Load Cell and our TMO-1 (12 VDC powered Amplifier / Conditioner Module). The TMO-1 provides dedicated conditioning and several units can be powered from a common power supply. Balance and span pots are low tempco metal film for long-term stability and good resolution. The Low Profile Compression only load button Load Cell is constructed from stainless steel and is offered in a variety of ranges from 100 LBS. to 50K LBS. Counter bored mounting holes are provided for fastening down from the top. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.
