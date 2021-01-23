How One Busy Mom and TV Host Celebrates the First Woman of Color VP with ‘I Could Be Next’ Campaign for Black Girls
Brand New Alison Vaughn Show: Ministry for Busy Mothers Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. EST on the Daily Gospel Network is Creating Good News
I wants my show to be a positive light in the darkness we are going through right now.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful businesswoman. Sought-after speaker. World traveler and Ivy League graduate. This busy working mom of a precocious tween is the total package. Alison Vaughn, host of the “Alison Vaughn Show: A Ministry for Busy Mothers,” knows how to juggle a hectic schedule.
— Alison Vaughn, Author/Speaker/CEO and now TV Talk Show Host
On her new platform, Alison is reaching hearts with her transparent story-telling and vulnerable tell all style. Recently the busy mom hosted an intimate inauguration party for African American girls to witness the historic swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris. Vaughn seized the opportunity to instill Godly values into the girls during this teachable moment. She encouraged the young girls to see themselves in today’s events and gifted each girl with special T-shirts which read “I Could Be Next."
She offers the same ray of hope and Christ centered teachings to her viewers by weaving our everyday challenges into the pages of the Bible. Vaughn’s goal is to show viewers God cares about their concerns while reassuring them that He is ever present in their times of trouble.
The electrifying evangelist shares practical insights for living your best, most abundant life, on her 30-minute lifestyle show airing every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. EST on the “Daily Gospel Network.” Found on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick, the show reaches some 5 million homes.
A graduate of Word of Faith Layperson's Bible School in Southfield, Michigan, Vaughn says she wants her show to be a “positive light in the darkness we are going through right now.” Riveting topics range from “How to be A Virtuous Woman” to “Do You Still Believe in Miracles?”
Recently, Alison had the privilege of interviewing Emmy Award-winner Shaun Robinson. The well-known TV personality, philanthropist, and Detroit native, stopped by the “Alison Vaughn Show” to help women get some direction for the road ahead. Vaughn says her dream is to sit down one day with A-list Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith.
Alison’s captivating smile, strength, and compassion connect with women on every level of the socio-economic spectrum. As a graduate of Yale’s Women’s Campaign School and author of the award-winning book “Ms. Goal Digger, Success is Sexy!” — Vaughn knows it takes hustle and a lot of stick-to-itiveness to make it in today’s world. While running the successful non-profit Jackets for Jobs, Vaughn provided clothing and job-ready skills to over 30,000 women.
As CEO of the thriving work force development organization Jackets for Jobs which was featured on ABC’s “The View,” NBC’s “The Today Show,” and Oprah’s “O Magazine,” this Detroit dynamo has changed the economic landscape for under-represented groups for two decades. Vaughn, a Goldman Sachs Scholar, and one of Martha Stewart’s “Dreamers into Doers.” made her vision of helping others a reality and now she is doing it again through her latest venture: the “Alison Vaughn Show.”
As a Member of The Links Inc, one of the Top Ladies of Distinction and author of an Essence magazine pick, Alison has overcome many challenges to achieve her goals, but she does not do it by herself. Recipient of the coveted Women Who Move Detroit award acknowledges all her success is heaven sent.
Vaughn lives by the scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight." (NIV)
For more information on Alison Vaughn or to watch episodes, visit www.AlisonVaughn.com.
The Alison Vaughn Show