Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2020 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2021.

Common Shares    
Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total
Distributions
Per Share 		Total Ordinary
Dividends 		Qualified
Dividends(1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions 		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain 		Nondividend
Distributions(2) 		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
12/31/2019 01/15/2020 $0.1050 $0.100485 $0.000630 $0.00 $0 $0.004515 $0.099855
03/31/2020 04/15/2020 $0.1050 $0.100485 $0.000630 $0.00 $0 $0.004515 $0.099855
06/30/2020 07/15/2020 $0.1050 $0.100485 $0.000630 $0.00 $0 $0.004515 $0.099855
09/30/2020 10/15/2020 $0.1050 $0.100485 $0.000630 $0.00 $0 $0.004515 $0.099855
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5


Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock    
Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total
Distributions
Per Share 		Total Ordinary
Dividends 		Qualified
Dividends (1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions 		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain 		Nondividend
Distributions (2) 		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
01/31/2020 02/18/2020 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.005070 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.807430
04/30/2020 05/15/2020 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.005070 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.807430
07/31/2020 08/17/2020 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.005070 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.807430
10/30/2020 11/16/2020 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.005070 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.807430
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

____________________________________________________________________________________
(1)   Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)   Return of Capital.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com


