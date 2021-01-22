Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces that the public comment period for the application by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to acquire CIT Group, Inc. has been extended through February 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

For release at 2:30 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that the public comment period has been extended through February 22, 2021, for the application by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. of Raleigh, North Carolina, to acquire CIT Group, Inc. of New York, New York.

The comment period is being extended to provide additional time for interested parties to comment on the application in light of the ongoing challenges from the coronavirus.

