Wisconsin Board Rejects Effort to Open Up 2021 Wolf Hunting Season
Today, Animal Wellness Action issued a statement in response to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board rejecting a reckless February trophy hunt.
Wolves have dodged a bullet today, but the battle to retain essential protections for wolves is far from over.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Scott Edwards, general counsel of Animal Wellness Action, issued the following statement in response to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board narrowly rejecting an unprecedented and reckless February trophy hunt and commercial trapping season for wolves. The effort was mounted by Republican state lawmakers in response to a November 3rd Trump Administration action removing wolves from the list of threatened and endangered species.
— Scott Edwards
AWA and a raft of other organizations have promised to challenge the premature and unwarranted removal in federal court. AWA and other groups and citizens also filed objections with the Board prior to the hearing.
Below is the statement from Mr. Edwards:
“This maneuver by legislators to open a trophy hunting season in February is one more reason why the federal courts have been right to reject delisting of endangered wolves on multiple occasions. The state has been reckless in buckling to pressure and allowing the mass killing of wolves, often by particularly inhumane means. Wolves have dodged a bullet today, but the battle to retain essential protections for wolves is far from over.”
