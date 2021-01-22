Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF Announces Increased Distributions and Leading Performance

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2021 for Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“the Fund”):



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.06667 TLF.U US$ 0.06667

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 29, 2021 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

The new distribution rate for TLF of $0.80 per annum, or 4.1% based on the TSX closing price of $19.43 on January 21, 2021, represents a 23.5% increase from the previous level. TLF has paid 115 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on May 20, 2011 for total distributions of $6.23 per unit. TLF.U is the unhedged unit and will also enjoy a US$0.80 per unit annual distribution rate.

Brompton Funds is also pleased to announce that of the 132 non-Index Canadian ETFs that have a minimum 5-year performance history, TLF is the best performing active ETF over 1, 3 and 5 years, all as of December 31, 2020, and has generated a total return of 23.5% per annum over the 5-year period.1

Annual Compound Returns 1-year 3-year 5-year Since

Inception TLF Since

Inception TLF.U Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (CAD hedged) 38.4% 25.5% 23.5% 14.5% - Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (USD) 41.2% - - - 39.3%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2020. TLF inception date May 20, 2011. TLF.U inception date August 12, 2019. This table shows the unit’s compound return for each period indicated.

The Fund provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization global Technology companies, providing the opportunity for capital appreciation, and the opportunity for enhanced distributions and higher risk-adjusted returns due to an active covered-call writing program.

Unitholders are reminded that TLF offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on total return performance as at December 31, 2020. TLF: Absolute ranking for each period among 132 non-index ETFs in Canada that have a minimum 5-year performance history. Rankings accessed on January 20, 2020. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. © 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (i) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (ii) may not be copied or distributed; and (iii) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.