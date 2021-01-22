Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BFIN, BFIN.U, BLOV, BPRF, BPRF.U, BREA, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2021 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.10 Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.08333 BFIN.U US$ 0.08333 Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.06667 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.10417 BPRF.U US$ 0.10417 Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF BREA Cdn$ 0.08333 Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.0416 Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.05 HIG.U US$ 0.05

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 29, 2021 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

Unitholders are reminded that the ETFs offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. The ETFs offer a DRIP for Canadian dollar denominated units only.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

