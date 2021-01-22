Tick and Mosquito Control Company, Mosquito Mary's, Launches in Myrtle Beach
Mosquito and tick control franchise signs new franchise deal in South Carolina.
We’re in the third week of 2021 and already we’ve got three new franchise territories to announce. More deals are in the works.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquito and tick control company Mosquito Mary’s has begun development on a new territory in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
— Nick Spencer
The residents of Myrtle Beach will begin seeing Mary, the company’s beloved mascot, and their signature bright pink company vehicles just in time for mosquito season. The new franchisee that signed for the territory is Todd Leggins. Nick Spencer, the company’s founder, is optimistic for 2021. “We’re in the third week of 2021 and already we’ve got three new franchise territories to announce,” stated Spencer. “More deals are in the works.”
Mosquito Mary’s first flew into the franchise marketplace in 2020. Since then, the company has seen explosive growth well beyond its headquarters in Foxboro, MA. New territories are also sprouting up in Richmond, VA and Charlotte, NC. Spencer emphasized the opportunity presented for Mosquito Mary’s candidates. “Mosquito and tick control is essential to quality of life and health. We’re offering our franchisees a chance to help their communities and personally benefit from recurring monthly revenue, flexibility, and seasonality,” stated Spencer.
The company’s franchise webpage outlines the robust support model for its franchisees. Mosquito Mary’s offers marketing and PR guidance, operational support, and proprietary management software. First responders and veterans receive 75% off their franchise fee. More information about this unique mosquito and tick control franchise can be found at https://mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. The company prides itself on a keen understanding of the importance of keeping family, pets, and the environment safe. The company uses people and pet friendly mosquito and tick control solutions through a proprietary blend of essential oils and plant extracts. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
