RIFFIT Appoints Serial Entrepreneur Deepak Savadatti As CEO
RIFFIT CEO
RIFFIT is an EdTech and digital therapeutics company focused on addressing a huge unmet need in the field of dyslexia and other neurological disorders.PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIFFIT, an EdTech and digital therapeutics company, is proud to announce the promotion of Deepak Savadatti as CEO. RIFFIT is on a mission to address a huge unmet need in the field of dyslexia and other neurological disorders.
“Deepak is an impressive entrepreneur who has built companies from scratch as well as managed large profitable organizations,” said Dr. Lex Van Der Ploeg, Founder and Chairman of RIFFIT. “Deepak’s background in engineering, product development, marketing and business development will enable us to reach our potential. We are delighted to have Deepak as our CEO to help establish RIFFIT as a major player in the EdTech and Digital Therapeutics space, bringing song as a language to those in need of improved language comprehension.”
Prior to joining RIFFIT, Savadatti served as Founder and President of Viome, a biotech company that developed the technology to transform healthcare through a personalized analysis of the gut microbiome. He also serves as a Founder and Chairman at Punch’d Energy. Savadatti served as Vice President and General Manager for International Rectifier and Vice President of Marketing at Primarion.
“Even with the latest scientific and technological advances in the world, there is still a large part of the population that can’t process information the traditional way, which can lead to life-long illiteracy and social exclusion,” says Savadatti. “We are here to change that by introducing music as a mainstream communication tool to our daily lives. The power of RIFFIT is supported by a wealth of clinical literature, documenting the impact of music therapy. I am excited to be part of a world-class team that aims to transform the way we learn.”
About RIFFIT: RIFFIT (Yao The Bard, LLC dba RIFFIT) is the world’s first real-time music composition platform that integrates the proven capabilities of music therapy for learning and communication into an affordable and personalized solution for people who struggle to read. More than a billion adolescents and adults worldwide have Dyslexia, Aphasia, Autism spectrum disorder, or other neurological conditions that interfere with their ability to read or understand spoken language, and RIFFIT aims to solve this problem by instantly transforming text or voice into song for real time reading books, articles, newspapers or communication in the classroom or other settings. RIFFIT will bring its first real time text to song product to market in February 2021. For more information, please visit http://www.riffitnow.com.
