GlobalWonks Announces New Advisory Board Members

In an era of fast dissemination of information, a counter balance of timely and actionable expert analysis is critical for decision-making by individuals, companies and governments. ” — Mrs. Narges Zamani

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalWonks , a technology provider of real-time expert insights for enterprises, today announced the expansion of its strategic committee of trusted advisors. This Advisory Board includes distinguished technology, finance, academia and media industry leaders whose focus will be to guide GlobalWonks on business development and growth as a disruptive platform in the knowledge industry.The new Board will be chaired by Narges Zamani, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Risk Officer at Pactolus LLC, former Managing Director of Investment Operations and Risk Management at George Washington University, and former Managing Director of Alfa Capital Partners.“I am excited to be part of a highly motivated group of visionaries at GlobalWonks,” Zamani said upon taking the leadership role. “In an era of fast dissemination of information, a counter balance of timely and actionable expert analysis is critical for decision-making by individuals, companies and governments. The timing for this technology is ripe.”The New GlobalWonks Advisory Board Members include:Juan Pujadas, Former Vice Chairman (Global Advisory Services) at PwC - Juan has vast experience in the banking, professional services, and risk management fields. Before joining PwC, he was the chief risk officer of Santander Investment and a principal in the Capital Markets and Treasury Group of PwC U.S. He is on the boards of Wells Fargo and UST Global.Jake Schmidt, Managing Partner at Alloy - Jake is the founder of Alloy, a startup that transforms large knowledge-based enterprises by combining existing assets and data with new technologies. Previously, Jake worked at PwC for 20 years, serving most recently as the Managing Director of the firm’s Google Alliance, and the Global Strategy Chief of Staff and Operations Leader.Jay Lauf, Former Chairman at Quartz - Jay is a 30-year veteran of the media industry and previously served as the CEO of Quartz, where he led global sales, marketing, events and all commercial initiatives. Earlier, Lauf served as the publisher of The Atlantic, enabling it to attain its first profit in decades, as well as publisher of Wired.The newest Advisory Board members will be joining an existing roster of leaders who have contributed to GlobalWonks’ exponential growth over the past 24 months.Paul Wojcik - CFO of Purewrist; Former Chief Risk Officer at T. Rowe Price AssociatesVali Nasr - Former Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International StudiesMark McLeod - US Practice Leader for Political Risk & Structured Credit at MarshHeba Ramzy - Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Avanade; Former Director of Corporate Affairs at Microsoft CorporationJeff Enslin - Former Senior Partner at Caxton AssociatesMarshall Millsap - Former Managing Director at J.P. MorganChris O’Connor - Founding Partner at Talisman; Former UK Ambassador to Tunisia & LebanonSezen Uysal - Founder & CEO of RoqosTerri McBride - Vice President of Human Resources EMEA at Protegrity; Former EMEA Chief Operating Officer (Organisation Practice) at McKinsey & Co.Sean West - Co-Founder of ProfeTech; Former CEO of egX at Eurasia GroupVlad Eidelman - Vice President of Research at FiscalNoteDJ Peterson - President at Longview Global Advisors; Former Director of Corporate Advisory Services at Eurasia GroupRachel Ziemba - Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)Elliott Smith - Vice President of VerintAbout GlobalWonksGlobalWonks is a technology provider of knowledge services, connecting enterprises with expert insights from around the world in real time. We do this through three core products: our expert sourced Q&A tool, NetworkPulse, a one hour call, and deep-dive reports. To learn more about our platform, get in touch at bd@globalwonks.com.

