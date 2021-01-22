Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,344 in the last 365 days.

An End to the Muslim Ban is Just the Beginning

This week, Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States. As part of his day one agenda, he rescinded one of the Trump administration’s most noxious orders. The Muslim ban, enacted within Trump’s first days in office, blocked virtually all immigration from countries with substantial Muslim populations, including Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

The order sent people across the world scrambling to avoid permanent separation from their families, their jobs, and their education. Amidst a national outcry and protests in airports and on the streets across the country, the ACLU was able to secure an early victory in the courts. But, over the years, fighting the Muslim ban became like a game of Whac-a-Mole. The administration would concoct superficial language tweaks to dodge judicial scrutiny, and the ACLU and others would fight anew. In the end, we were left with a ban, rubber stamped by the Supreme Court, that blocked entry to people from 13 countries around the world, mostly in Africa and the Middle East. 

This week on At Liberty, we share the stories of three people directly impacted by the Muslim ban, and discuss what ending it will and won’t do for the future of Muslims in America with Manar Waheed, senior legislative and advocacy counsel at the ACLU. 

https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/969342214

A note for listeners: the conversations in this week’s episode were recorded prior to the Biden administration’s move to end the ban.

You just read:

An End to the Muslim Ban is Just the Beginning

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.