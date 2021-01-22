Anti-Piracy Protection Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

The anti-piracy protection market is estimated to be valued at USD 172.05 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 277.29 million by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- California, New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Anti-Piracy Protection Market will generate revenue of USD 172.05 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 277.29 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.02% from 2021 to 2026. The rise in cyber-attacks and growing privacy activities in the entertainment and media sector are positively driving the market. However, high deployment cost and high cost of anti-piracy protection software are hampering the market growth.



Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Anti-Piracy Protection Market - Forecast to 2026"

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-anti-piracy-protection-market-2626

By Type (Automated Protection, Personal Agent Provision), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

Rapid digitalization, increasing adoption of cloud-based services among the IT industry are boosting the market growth

The automated solution segment will have high market penetration and holds a large market share between 2021-2026.

Based on the region analysis, the North American region will generate huge revenue and dominate the market between 2021-2026

ARRIS, Viaccess-Orca, Brightcove, PallyCon, castLabs, Verizon Media, ContentArmor, Verimatrix, EZDRM, Synamedia (Cisco), Friend MTS, Sandvine, Irdeto, NAGRA (Kudelski), and Intertrust among others are the prominent players in the market.

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-anti-piracy-protection-market-2626

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Automated

Personal Agent Provision

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Large

SMEs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





