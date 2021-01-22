Pacific Service Credit Union Provides over $200,000 in Corporate Giving
Pacific Service Credit Union Provides over $200,000 in Corporate GivingCONCORD, CA, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Service Credit Union
Kristin Dove, CMO
925.609.5203
kristin.dove@pacificservice.org
www.pacificservice.org
Pacific Service Credit Union (Pacific Service CU), a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, provided $50,000 to the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano to assist the local community during the holiday season. A portion of the proceeds were raised directly by Pacific Service CU employees through a virtual food drive. Pacific Service CU presented a ceremonial check to the Food Bank in December, and the occasion was featured on local CBS television station KPIX Channel 5 as part of its Food For Bay Area Families campaign.
In 2020, Pacific Service CU donated $212,000 to approximately 30 non-profit organizations. Additional organizations that benefit from Pacific Service Credit Union’s corporate philanthropy include, Children’s Miracle Network, Youth Homes, Shelter Inc., the Monument Crisis Center and Valley Children’s Hospital.
For the past six years, Pacific Service Credit Union has been ranked by the San Francisco Business Times for corporate philanthropy, joining only a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve.
About Pacific Service Credit Union
Pacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to strengthening the financial lives of its more than 65,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-Star rating. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11-years of service; and in 2020, was named as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area. In 2020, the credit union was ranked 83rd for corporate philanthropy by the San Francisco Business Times, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org
Kristin Dove
Pacific Service Credit Union
+1 925.609.5203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn