Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (21 January 2021)

186 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 8,049 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,630. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,142,543. From the cases 158 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

County distribution of new COVID-19 cases; Nairobi 95, Mombasa 23, Busia 17, Kiambu 10, Isiolo 6, Kwale 6, Nakuru 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Taita Taveta 3, Kajiado 2, Siaya 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2, Kisumu 2, Kilifi 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1 and Bungoma 1.

75 patients have recovered from the disease. 34 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 41 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,729. 3 patients have lost their lives to the disease pushing our fatality to 1,739.

There are 674 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,543 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are under observation.

12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.