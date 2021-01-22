AIChE Names Barbara A. Valentine as New CFO

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE; www.aiche.org) today announced the appointment of Barbara A. Valentine as the Institute’s new Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, Valentine will manage and develop a financial structure that meets the evolving needs of AIChE, with responsibilities including accounting, budgeting, auditing, internal controls, and consultation on business practices. Valentine replaces Richard Cain, who retires from AIChE after more than 16 years as the Institute’s Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

In a message welcoming Valentine to AIChE, June Wispelwey, AIChE’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, noted Valentine’s 25 years of experience working within the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and her extensive operational and financial skills. “She has demonstrated herself to be a true business partner, and will be dedicated to helping AIChE achieve its long-term, as well as its near-term goals,” said Wispelwey.

A certified public accountant and summa cum laude alumnus of Fairfield University, Valentine brings extensive corporate experience to her new position. Prior to joining AIChE, she served as head of Treasury and Credit Risk Management for North America at BASF, responsible for cash management, financing activities, and management of customer credit risk. Valentine joined BASF in 2013 in the Accounting and Reporting team. Prior to joining BASF, she led all finance activities for Pfizer’s Capsugel business unit, supporting ten plants and commercial operations and three R&D sites. Valentine joined Pfizer to lead their global SOX 404 implementation. She held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Wyeth prior to her tenure at Pfizer. Valentine began her career in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers’ New York office.

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

