Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (21 January 2021)

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (2), Central Region; and Keren (1), Anseba Region respectively.

On the other hand, seventy patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region (58); Central Region (7); and Northern Red Sea Region (5), have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1,304 while the number of deaths stands at 6.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 1,913.