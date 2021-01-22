Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,438 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (21 January 2021)

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (2), Central Region; and Keren (1), Anseba Region respectively.

On the other hand, seventy patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region (58); Central Region (7); and Northern Red Sea Region (5), have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1,304 while the number of deaths stands at 6.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 1,913.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

You just read:

Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (21 January 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.