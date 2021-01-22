Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (21 January 2021)

New cases: 1,198 Total active cases: 9,192 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 118,488 (3,143 new) Total confirmed cases: 16,049 Total recovered: 6,314 (108 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 396 (43* new)

*24 new deaths while 19 occurred in Blantyre between 13th and 16th January 2021.