Request A Bonded Title For Your Untitled Vehicle

Do you have a vehicle that is 30 years old or older with no record on file for ownership and no bill of sale? Request a bonded title through the Department of Revenue.

Upon completion of the Bonded Title Request Form, one of our trusted agents from the Motor Vehicle Division will value and search your vehicle. Once the vehicle has been valued, the Motor Vehicle Division will send back the required documents needed for the individual to purchase a bond from a South Dakota surety bond company.

Please visit your local county treasurer's office with the following documentation to start the bonded title process:

An individual has up to 24 months from when the bonded title request is approved to apply for a title with a disclaimer stating it has a bond to the title.

Additional information can be found in our bonded titles section found here. For any questions you may have, please email dor.mvinvestigations@state.sd.us.