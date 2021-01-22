DONY offers the best 3-Layer Fabric Masks For B2B US Market: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Ohio, Georgia
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE. And we are expanding distribution in the US market: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dony is an international garment company producing clothes and uniforms whose merchandise has a spot in multiple shops across the globe. And good news, Dony is manufacturing the best 3ply cloth face masks — and they’re on sale right now.
How many kinds of masks does Dony manufacture?
The only kind of mask Dony manufactures is the 3-ply cloth mask. This product is promised to be the best 3-ply fabric face mask on the market.
Why do we have to use Dony’s fabric face mask instead of a medical one?
People usually use medical face masks since it's well-qualified and convenient. But one thing about that kind of mask is it can't be reused. And in this situation where wearing a mask has become mandatory, putting on a new one every single day will simply lead to not only a huge amount of trash being thrown away but also lots of money you have to pay. But in the case of Dony, fabric ones can be reused which means you can save money as well as the environment
Dony’s masks are 3-ply, so what are their functions?
There are 3 layers in a Dony’s mask but it’s definitely not like you take 3 pieces of fabric and put them together. Those layers are the result of high technology to protect your health perfectly:
- Outer layer: Features strong water resistance (completely resisting water, preventing droplets from clinging to the masks, limited viral infection).
- The middle layer: Filter out dust and other agents (flower dust, fur, etc.). This layer has 3 sublayers that even after being washed, it still works effectively.
- Inner layer: The last barrier with powerful antibacterial properties can prevent the development of bacteria from your saliva. This layer also directly touches your skin, so it’s super soft that makes you feel comfortable while wearing.
How about the quality of the Dony manufacturer?
Firstly, the products meet the specifications according to Decision 870 / QD-BYT of the Ministry of Health.
Secondly, they’re packed in medical packaging and are sterilized with E.O gas Technology used for Medical Supplies and reach to the consumers right after this step, which means no people could touch them before you.
Finally, Dony’s masks have a special design that could fit your face but still let you feel comfortable enough to communicate
For extra information, you can watch Dony’s masks introduction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
How many masks Dony can produce? Is it enough for people in this critical period?
Being an export factory and a reliable supplier, Dony can produce 100.000 to 275.000 pieces at most per day, they can meet the demands of people all over the world. You can buy some masks for your own, or your whole family, or if you are an owner and want to buy a lot of Dony’s masks for your staff, the company can supply them on time.
Are Dony’s masks exported?
By meeting the most stringent standards of exporting worldwide, a huge amount of masks made by Dony manufacturer has been imported all over the world with the wholesale of more than 10 million masks.
This company has reached the market of many developed countries like Japan, China, Korea in Asia and Italia, Germany, France in Europe, also in America.
Besides exporting face masks to foreign regions, Dony also donates a large number of medical supplies for other places where the pandemic is getting worse. They are the only brand that is approved to provide fabric masks for The USA in difficult circumstances. That means when buying a Dony’s mask, you not only protect yourself and others but also give people a chance to use good quality products and contribute to the donation for better human-beings.
Are there any certifications about Dony company to make sure the masks are well-qualified?
Dony manufacturer has a lot of quality certifications, here are some of them:
+ FDA Certificate for safety criteria for permission to export to the US market.
+ C.E Certificate for safety criteria to gain allowance to European market export.
+ TUV Reach Certificate for toxic chemical-free materials and safety for long time use.
+ Intertek Certificate: 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
+ Certification for Free Export
+ DGA certification: Prove that Dony Mask respirator against NCovid virus up to 99% and after 30 washings is 96% resistant. This certificate was issued by the French Ministry of Defense.
Based on the certifications above, you can be aware of quality assurance from Dony’s products. Besides, it's impossible for an unsafe mask to go through the gate of the USA or Europe, and yet, a Dony’s mask is accepted to be free exported. In short, this mask is really a thing you can rely on for a long time use without losing its function and quality.
What happens if the products don’t meet the standard?
Guarantee from Dony company:
Just like “a clean hand wants no washing”, Dony manufacturer guarantees that their products are completely pasteurized, thus they will take all responsibility if the infection happens.
They also promise to deliver products on time with high quality as standard, and you will be returned 100% if any mistakes are found.
The company is supplying face mask globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM)
The Dony Mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. It has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort. These layers filter out dust, germs, and bacteria. The Dony Mask designs are also unisex.
Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses can either use the branding opportunities for use from their employees or to create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy.
