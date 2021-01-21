Dragon's Vault Uses Crypto to Build a New Venture Capital Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- Burnaby, Canada, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, the ability for entrepreneurs to turn their great ideas into marketable products has remained constrained by their ability to attract early-stage funding. Some would scrape up enough money from friends and family to get started, only to run out of resources before creating a self-sustaining business. Others managed to attract the attention of venture capital firms, often at the cost of diluting their original investors' stakes.

Needless to say, it's a system designed to extract maximum profit for the biggest investors, while leaving the entrepreneur with difficult decisions that aren't always in their best interests. The advent of internet-based crowdfunding has eased the path for startups somewhat but hasn't been the panacea many have hoped for.

The cryptocurrency revolution brought the possibility of ICOs as the next great startup funding vehicle. However, the ICO boom didn't last - mostly by fraud, failures, and regulatory scrutiny. One company holds out hope that crypto assets can become the next great engine for startup innovation. And they're putting their money where their mouth is.

Investing in Entrepreneurs, Not Just Ideas

Dragon's Vault offers a crypto twist on the idea of venture capital. That is to say, they've built a portfolio of crypto assets they're using to underwrite a radical new approach to early-stage and beyond funding. Their purpose is to create a new funding ecosystem that provides entrepreneurs a way to leverage their available capital to create long-term cash flows as well as a reliable income stream for themselves even before having a viable product.

In practice, this means that Dragon's Vault has created a hybrid investment fund leveraging both crypto-assets and venture capital. They use their conventional and crypto asset investing prowess in a high risk/high reward structure to turn startups' limited operating capital into a stable funding stream. At the same time, they make it safer for the entrepreneur's friends and family to invest by putting them first in line for the return of excess capital.

In-House Crypto-Asset Project

Although Dragon's Vault maintains an asset portfolio that is crypto-heavy, they're not just relying on 3rd party projects to generate the bulk of their revenue. They launched their portfolio with holdings in Axion for example which generated substantial ROI. They're now augmenting those holdings with an in-house crypto project built to sustain their efforts over the long term through their technology arm: AuDeFi with Cryptium, a high-yield, low volatility business-focused crypto-annuity.

About Dragon's Vault

Dragon's Vault is the world's first hybrid crypto-asset venture capital fund. It uses a globally distributed portfolio of cryptocurrency and conventional investments to generate massive returns, which are on track to achieve a staggering 230% ROI in their first year of operations. Their mission is to safeguard humanity's financial well-being by empowering entrepreneurs and innovators around the world to unleash their creativity without being beholden to big investors.

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

