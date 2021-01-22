Crypto Asset Rating (CAR) is "A Trusted Source for Untrusted Network"

Trusted Source for Untrusted Network Crypto Asset Rating Inc (CAR INC) has helped the fintech community educate on various crypto assets. With our rating platform launch, Crypto Asset Rating Inc is proven to be one of the "Trusted Source for Untrusted Network."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc (CAR INC) has helped the fintech community educate on various crypto assets. With our rating platform launch, Crypto Asset Rating Inc is proven to be one of the "Trusted Source for Untrusted Network."We aim to bring Transparency to the Crypto Market by implementing an ethical and transparent way of Rating Crypto Assets globally.Crypto Asset Rating Inc (CAR) developed a proprietary rating system for crypto assets by a subject matter expert team. This platform will eventually help investors navigate the clutter of Crypto Assets and identify suitable investment opportunities. Our analyst pool has experts from all over the world.Crypto Asset Rating Inc focuses on offering a risk analysis of the crypto assets.Crypto assets are rated based on a Well-defined rating grid. Independent and impartial rating done by competent analysts with a strong internal process is safeguarded against legality.With the leveraging technology, the expertise of the internal pool of analysts, and the distributed network of external analysts , we developed a Robust rating engine. External analysts also create quality content for Crypto Business World , a content platform of Crypto Asset Rating Inc, and get rewarded correctly.We designed the Multi-layered governance structure, with a clear separation of responsibilities between the analysts and the reviewing committee.Crypto assets are periodically evaluated, and ratings can be upgraded/ downgraded.Suffice it to say that investors can find it challenging to get the details they need to make the best possible decision. Our Rating platform can also help the investors to separate the wheat from the chaff.With the right reports and data based on comprehensive reviews depending on financial, legal, business, and technical risk categories, Crypto Asset Rating Inc is the “Trusted Source.”

