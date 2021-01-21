Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altus Midstream Company to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. Central Time

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) (“Altus”) will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results conference call Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, Feb. 24. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.altusmidstream.com.

The conference call will be webcast from Altus’ website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Central time Feb. 25. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2394549.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi
Investors: (281) 302-2286 Patrick Cassidy
Websites: www.altusmidstream.com

