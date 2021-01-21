Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,529 in the last 365 days.

Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Recruits for Open Positions

Applications and nominations due May 1, 2021

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council (NWMAC). The following council terms expire June 30, 2021:

  • Livestock Production Representative
  • Herbicide Dealer or Applicator
  • Biological Research and Control Interests Representative
  • Western County Weed District Representative
  • Agriculture Crop Production Representative.

The advisory council is appointed by the MDA Director and provides guidance concerning noxious weed programs and to the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program, which assists counties, local and tribal communities, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds. Responsibilities include reviewing Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant applications and attending hearings, typically over the course of several days in March. The NWMAC recommends and presents funding counsel to the MDA Director for approval. Additional one-day council meetings are also held in January and July each year.

Those interested in serving on the NWMAC are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and application to MDA by May 1, 2021. More information and applications are available on the NWMAC website. Nominations can be submitted to: Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201.

You just read:

Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Recruits for Open Positions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.