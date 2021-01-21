Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update #4: Administration Officials Test Negative

Montpelier, Vt. – There is no change in status for Governor Phil Scott, who tested negative Wednesday. He continues to work while in quarantine and will be tested again on Tuesday, January 26.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling – who were all tested yesterday – have tested negative for COVID-19. Smith and Schirling, whose last exposure was on January 15, will take their day 7 test tomorrow.

Scott, Levine and Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak, whose last exposure was January 19, will get their day 7 test on Tuesday, January 26.

All Administration officials in quarantine are experiencing no symptoms.

