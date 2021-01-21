Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is February 1, 2021.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, medical, energy, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley
+1 610-208-2278
hbeardsley@cartech.com 		Investor Inquiries:
The Plunkett Group
Brad Edwards
+1 914-582-4187
brad@theplunkettgroup.com

