SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 11, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: SurveyMonkey Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 4386735

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 18, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4386735#.

