Triumph Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $31.3 Million

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2020 Fourth Quarter Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income to common shareholders was $31.3 million, and diluted earnings per share were $1.25.

Net interest income was $83.6 million.

Net interest margin was 6.20%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.20% and 0.38%, respectively.

Non-interest income was $22.4 million, including $14.2 million related to the Transport Financial Solutions (“TFS”) acquisition as described below.

Non-interest expense was $59.3 million. Our occupancy, furniture and equipment expense includes $1.4 million related to our decision to consolidate part of our El Paso, TX factoring operations to our TBC headquarters in Coppell, TX.

Credit loss expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $4.7 million. Components of our credit loss expense included: An $8.0 million reduction in current expected losses in the loan portfolio and off balance sheet loan commitments due to improvements in our macroeconomic forecasts. $11.6 million expense due to net increases in specific reserves, including $11.5 million related to the TFS acquisition as discussed below. Net charge-offs of $1.3 million.

Triumph Business Capital and TriumphPay processed a combined $4.034 billion in transportation invoice payments.

The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $2.461 billion with an average invoice size of $2,070. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,943.

TriumphPay processed 1,758,865 invoices paying carriers a total of $1.815 billion.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $143.9 million, or 3.0%, during the fourth quarter to $4.997 billion at December 31, 2020. Average loans for the quarter increased $350.7 million, or 7.7%, to $4.877 billion. The commercial finance portfolio increased $187.5 million, or 11.1%, to $1.874 billion, the national lending portfolio increased $33.8 million, or 2.8%, to $1.222 billion, and the community banking portfolio decreased $77.5 million, or 3.9%, to $1.901 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.717 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $468.5 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 29% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 70% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss

Non-performing assets were 1.15% of total assets at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.52% of total assets at September 30, 2020. The ratio of past due to total loans increased to 3.22% at December 31, 2020 from 2.40% at September 30, 2020. These ratios were impacted by items related to our TFS acquisition, as discussed below.

We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.03% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 0.10% of average loans.

Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 4 basis points during the quarter to 1.92% at December 31, 2020. The recorded reserves on the acquired over-formula advance portfolio contributed 97 basis points to the ratio at December 31, 2020.

CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program

As of December 31, 2020, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $104.6 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of December 31, 2020, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.7 million.

As of December 31, 2020, we carried 1,913 PPP loans representing a balance of $189.9 million classified as commercial loans. We have received approximately $7.7 million in total fees from the SBA, $2.0 million and $4.6 million of which were recognized in earnings during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.

Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS

As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. Developments related to that transaction impacted our operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as well as our asset quality statistics for December 31, 2020, as follows:

We recognized $8.9 million of non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds to us resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock in connection with the September 23, 2020 Account Management Agreement, Amendment to Purchase Agreement and Mutual Release.

We recorded $11.5 million in credit loss expense to increase the specific reserve on over-advances to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This expense was partially offset by a $5.3 million increase in our indemnification asset, which was recorded to other noninterest income.

Approximately 17 basis points of our 1.15% nonperforming assets ratio at December 31, 2020 consisted of $10.0 million of the acquired over-formula advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG’s indemnification. An additional 10 basis points of this ratio at December 31, 2020 consisted of $6.0 million of the Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.

Approximately 1.24% of our 3.22% past-due loan ratio at December 31, 2020 consisted of $62.2 million of past due factored receivables related to the over-formula advance portfolio. An additional 39 basis points of this ratio at December 31, 2020 consisted of the $19.6 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.

At year end, the face value of the acquired over-formula advances was $62.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $48.5 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was $35.8 million.



As of December 31, 2020 we carry a separate $19.6 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the aforementioned over-formula advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have also filed a declaratory judgment action in Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of December 31, 2020. The full amount of such receivable is reflected as past due factored receivables as of December 31, 2020, and $6.0 million of such receivable, reflecting the portion of such receivable that was greater than 90 days past due, is included in our non-performing asset calculation as of December 31, 2020 in accordance with our policy.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,060,297 Loans held for investment $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,194,512 Deposits $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 4,716,600 $ 3,789,906 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 62,323 $ 58,544 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 2.21 % 1.65 % 0.99 % (0.36 %) 1.31 % 1.18 % 1.23 % Return on average total equity 17.73 % 13.24 % 8.86 % (2.85 %) 10.24 % 9.67 % 9.04 % Return on average common equity 18.44 % 13.61 % 8.94 % (2.85 %) 10.24 % 9.77 % 9.04 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 25.70 % 19.43 % 12.96 % (4.09 %) 14.54 % 13.92 % 12.93 % Yield on loans(2) 7.20 % 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.00 % 7.75 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.54 % 0.79 % 1.08 % 1.34 % 1.45 % 0.93 % 1.40 % Cost of total deposits 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.79 % 1.05 % 1.15 % 0.67 % 1.12 % Cost of total funds 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.85 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 0.80 % 1.36 % Net interest margin(2) 6.20 % 5.83 % 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.72 % 5.71 % 5.92 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 2.54 % 3.23 % 2.40 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 2.98 % 3.61 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.14 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio 55.95 % 65.15 % 62.56 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 64.35 % 70.99 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 55.95 % 64.18 % 70.75 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 65.97 % 70.99 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans(4) 3.22 % 2.40 % 1.50 % 1.99 % 1.74 % 3.22 % 1.74 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.26 % 0.97 % 1.16 % 0.97 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.15 % 1.52 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 0.87 % 1.15 % 0.87 % ACL to non-performing loans(5) 164.98 % 159.67 % 97.66 % 82.37 % 71.63 % 164.98 % 71.63 % ACL to total loans(5) 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.24 % 1.04 % 0.69 % 1.92 % 0.69 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.17 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(6) 10.80 % 10.75 % 9.98 % 9.62 % 10.03 % 10.80 % 10.03 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 10.60 % 10.32 % 10.57 % 9.03 % 10.29 % 10.60 % 10.29 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 9.05 % 8.72 % 8.84 % 8.24 % 9.46 % 9.05 % 9.46 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5) 13.03 % 12.94 % 13.44 % 11.63 % 12.76 % 13.03 % 12.76 % Total equity to total assets 12.24 % 11.89 % 11.69 % 11.01 % 12.58 % 12.24 % 12.58 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 8.56 % 8.09 % 7.84 % 7.77 % 9.16 % 8.56 % 9.16 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 27.42 $ 26.11 $ 25.28 $ 24.45 $ 25.50 $ 27.42 $ 25.50 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 19.78 $ 17.88 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 2.56 $ 2.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 2.53 $ 2.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 2.26 $ 2.25 Shares outstanding end of period 24,868,218 24,851,601 24,202,686 24,101,120 24,964,961 24,868,218 24,964,961

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 314,393 $ 288,278 $ 437,064 $ 208,414 $ 197,880 Securities - available for sale 224,310 242,802 331,126 302,122 248,820 Securities - held to maturity, net 5,919 6,096 6,285 8,217 8,417 Equity securities 5,826 6,040 6,411 5,678 5,437 Loans held for sale 24,546 36,716 50,382 4,431 2,735 Loans held for investment 4,996,776 4,852,911 4,393,311 4,320,548 4,194,512 Allowance for credit losses (95,739 ) (90,995 ) (54,613 ) (44,732 ) (29,092 ) Loans, net 4,901,037 4,761,916 4,338,698 4,275,816 4,165,420 Assets held for sale — — — 97,895 — FHLB and other restricted stock 6,751 18,464 26,345 37,080 19,860 Premises and equipment, net 103,404 105,455 107,736 98,363 96,595 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 1,432 1,704 1,962 2,540 3,009 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 189,922 192,041 186,162 188,208 190,286 Bank-owned life insurance 41,608 41,440 41,298 41,122 40,954 Deferred tax asset, net 6,427 7,716 8,544 9,457 3,812 Indemnification asset 36,225 31,218 — — — Other assets 73,991 96,901 75,480 74,386 77,072 Total assets $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 $ 809,696 Interest bearing deposits 3,363,815 2,932,201 2,941,383 2,835,603 2,980,210 Total deposits 4,716,600 4,248,101 4,062,332 3,682,015 3,789,906 Customer repurchase agreements 3,099 14,192 6,732 3,693 2,033 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 105,000 435,000 455,000 850,000 430,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 191,860 223,713 223,809 — — Subordinated notes 87,509 87,455 87,402 87,347 87,327 Junior subordinated debentures 40,072 39,944 39,816 39,689 39,566 Other liabilities 64,870 94,540 85,531 101,638 74,875 Total liabilities 5,209,010 5,142,945 4,960,622 4,764,382 4,423,707 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 45,000 — — Common stock 280 279 273 272 272 Additional paid-in-capital 489,151 488,094 472,795 474,441 473,251 Treasury stock, at cost (103,052 ) (102,942 ) (102,888 ) (102,677 ) (67,069 ) Retained earnings 289,583 258,254 236,249 222,809 229,030 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,819 5,157 5,442 (5,498 ) 1,106 Total stockholders' equity 726,781 693,842 656,871 589,347 636,590 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 50,723 $ 48,774 $ 50,394 $ 48,323 $ 52,395 $ 198,214 $ 195,648 Factored receivables, including fees 37,573 31,468 21,101 24,292 25,573 114,434 101,257 Securities 1,519 1,927 2,676 2,107 2,379 8,229 10,474 FHLB and other restricted stock 56 122 148 204 165 530 712 Cash deposits 68 73 79 488 659 708 3,062 Total interest income 89,939 82,364 74,398 75,414 81,171 322,115 311,153 Interest expense: Deposits 4,308 5,834 7,584 9,677 10,961 27,403 40,225 Subordinated notes 1,347 1,348 1,321 1,347 1,035 5,363 3,553 Junior subordinated debentures 452 462 554 646 687 2,114 2,910 Other borrowings 234 341 688 1,244 2,080 2,507 8,562 Total interest expense 6,341 7,985 10,147 12,914 14,763 37,387 55,250 Net interest income 83,598 74,379 64,251 62,500 66,408 284,728 255,903 Credit loss expense (benefit) 4,680 (258 ) 13,609 20,298 382 38,329 7,942 Net interest income after credit loss expense 78,918 74,637 50,642 42,202 66,026 246,399 247,961 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,643 1,470 573 1,588 1,889 5,274 7,132 Card income 1,949 2,091 1,941 1,800 1,943 7,781 7,873 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (217 ) (41 ) (101 ) (257 ) 50 (616 ) 351 Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 16 3,109 63 38 39 3,226 61 Fee income 1,615 1,402 1,304 1,686 1,686 6,007 6,441 Insurance commissions 1,327 990 864 1,051 1,092 4,232 4,219 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — 9,758 — — 9,758 — Other 16,053 1,472 5,627 1,571 1,967 24,723 5,492 Total non-interest income 22,386 10,493 20,029 7,477 8,666 60,385 31,569 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,798 31,651 30,804 30,722 29,586 126,975 112,862 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 7,046 5,574 4,964 5,182 4,667 22,766 18,196 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 350 360 495 315 (302 ) 1,520 298 Professional fees 2,326 3,265 1,651 2,107 1,904 9,349 7,288 Amortization of intangible assets 2,065 2,141 2,046 2,078 2,154 8,330 9,131 Advertising and promotion 1,170 1,105 1,151 1,292 1,347 4,718 6,126 Communications and technology 5,639 5,569 5,444 5,501 5,732 22,153 20,976 Other 6,904 5,632 6,171 7,556 7,573 26,263 29,207 Total non-interest expense 59,298 55,297 52,726 54,753 52,661 222,074 204,084 Net income (loss) before income tax 42,006 29,833 17,945 (5,074 ) 22,031 84,710 75,446 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,876 6,929 4,505 (624 ) 5,322 20,686 16,902 Net income (loss) $ 32,130 $ 22,904 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 64,024 $ 58,544 Dividends on preferred stock (802 ) (899 ) — — — (1,701 ) — Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 62,323 $ 58,544

Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 62,323 $ 58,544 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,653,099 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,314,329 25,089,447 24,387,932 25,941,395 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 2.56 $ 2.26 Diluted Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 62,323 $ 58,544 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,653,099 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,314,329 25,089,447 24,387,932 25,941,395 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 101,664 48,102 38,627 — 69,865 64,104 63,808 Restricted stock awards 136,239 67,907 37,751 — 70,483 86,498 47,242 Restricted stock units 50,156 18,192 4,689 — 13,264 25,978 3,441 Performance stock units - market based 112,228 76,095 6,326 — 11,803 51,304 4,119 Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,053,386 24,802,388 24,074,442 24,314,329 25,254,862 24,615,816 26,060,005 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 2.53 $ 2.25 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock options — 98,513 148,528 225,055 66,019 64,947 66,019 Restricted stock awards — — 109,834 147,748 — — — Restricted stock units — — 38,801 55,228 — — — Performance stock units - market based — — 76,461 67,707 55,228 — 55,228 Performance stock units - performance based 256,625 261,125 262,625 254,000 254,000 256,625 254,000

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial real estate $ 779,158 $ 762,531 $ 910,261 $ 985,757 $ 1,046,961 Construction, land development, land 219,647 244,512 213,617 198,050 160,569 1-4 family residential properties 157,147 164,785 168,707 169,703 179,425 Farmland 103,685 110,966 125,259 133,579 154,975 Commercial 1,562,957 1,536,903 1,518,656 1,412,822 1,342,683 Factored receivables 1,120,770 1,016,337 561,576 661,100 619,986 Consumer 15,838 17,106 18,450 20,326 21,925 Mortgage warehouse 1,037,574 999,771 876,785 739,211 667,988 Total loans $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial - Equipment $ 573,163 $ 509,849 $ 487,145 $ 479,483 $ 461,555 Commercial - Asset-based lending 180,488 160,711 176,235 245,001 168,955 Factored receivables 1,120,770 1,016,337 561,576 661,100 619,986 Commercial finance $ 1,874,421 $ 1,686,897 $ 1,224,956 $ 1,385,584 $ 1,250,496 Commercial finance % of total loans 38 % 35 % 28 % 32 % 30 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Mortgage warehouse $ 1,037,574 $ 999,771 $ 876,785 $ 739,211 $ 667,988 Commercial - Liquid credit 184,027 188,034 192,118 172,380 81,353 Commercial - Premium finance — — — — 101,015 National lending $ 1,221,601 $ 1,187,805 $ 1,068,903 $ 911,591 $ 850,356 National lending % of total loans 24 % 24 % 24 % 21 % 20 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Average community banking $ 1,963,435 $ 2,047,059 $ 2,111,615 $ 2,041,256 $ 2,170,149 Average commercial finance 1,798,550 1,480,593 1,259,584 1,292,749 1,260,000 Average national lending 1,114,822 998,411 1,038,476 711,837 704,244 Average total loans $ 4,876,807 $ 4,526,063 $ 4,409,675 $ 4,045,842 $ 4,134,393 Community banking yield 5.46 % 5.05 % 5.23 % 5.67 % 5.89 % Commercial finance yield 10.74 % 11.23 % 10.21 % 11.00 % 11.64 % National lending yield 4.58 % 4.98 % 4.67 % 4.80 % 4.96 % Total loan yield 7.20 % 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.22 % 7.48 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Factored receivable period end balance $ 1,036,369,000 $ 948,987,000 $ 528,379,000 $ 641,366,000 $ 573,372,000 Yield on average receivable balance 13.81 % 15.65 % 15.48 % 16.13 % 17.20 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.37 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 89 % 88 % 85 % 80 % 81 % Interest income, including fees $ 35,439,000 $ 30,068,000 $ 20,387,000 $ 23,497,000 $ 24,813,000 Non-interest income(1) 1,358,000 1,157,000 1,072,000 1,296,000 1,154,000 Factored receivable total revenue 36,797,000 31,225,000 21,459,000 24,793,000 25,967,000 Average net funds employed 924,899,000 694,170,000 477,112,000 537,138,000 524,546,000 Yield on average net funds employed 15.83 % 17.89 % 18.09 % 18.56 % 19.64 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 2,461,249,000 $ 1,984,490,000 $ 1,238,465,000 $ 1,450,618,000 $ 1,489,538,000 Number of invoices purchased 1,189,271 1,027,839 812,902 878,767 896,487 Average invoice size $ 2,070 $ 1,931 $ 1,524 $ 1,651 $ 1,662 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,943 $ 1,787 $ 1,378 $ 1,481 $ 1,507 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 5,091 $ 5,181 $ 4,486 $ 4,061 $ 3,891

(1) Total factoring segment non-interest income was $15.5 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million during the quarter then ended related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock. Also excluded from noninterest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is a $5.3 million increase in the value of our indemnification asset. September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized during the quarter then ended on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG.



Deposits summarized as of:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 $ 809,696 Interest bearing demand 688,680 634,272 648,309 583,445 580,323 Individual retirement accounts 92,584 94,933 97,388 101,743 104,472 Money market 393,325 384,476 397,914 412,376 497,105 Savings 421,488 405,954 391,624 367,163 363,270 Certificates of deposit 790,844 857,514 937,766 1,056,012 1,084,425 Brokered time deposits 516,786 344,986 258,378 314,864 350,615 Other brokered deposits 460,108 210,066 210,004 — — Total deposits $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 230,893 $ 68 0.12 % $ 224,958 $ 73 0.13 % Taxable securities 202,867 1,283 2.52 % 259,470 1,674 2.57 % Tax-exempt securities 37,070 236 2.53 % 39,847 253 2.53 % FHLB and other restricted stock 15,759 56 1.41 % 22,121 122 2.19 % Loans 4,876,807 88,296 7.20 % 4,526,063 80,242 7.05 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,363,396 $ 89,939 6.67 % $ 5,072,459 $ 82,364 6.46 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 425,153 446,249 Total assets $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 662,458 $ 235 0.14 % $ 635,287 $ 207 0.13 % Individual retirement accounts 94,328 250 1.05 % 95,962 300 1.24 % Money market 395,900 257 0.26 % 385,620 263 0.27 % Savings 413,214 157 0.15 % 400,102 152 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 814,954 2,633 1.29 % 905,075 3,782 1.66 % Brokered time deposits 221,346 528 0.95 % 247,928 941 1.51 % Other brokered deposits 560,805 248 0.18 % 251,701 189 0.30 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,163,005 4,308 0.54 % 2,921,675 5,834 0.79 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80,217 43 0.21 % 255,163 143 0.22 % Subordinated notes 87,476 1,347 6.13 % 87,425 1,348 6.13 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,996 452 4.50 % 39,874 462 4.61 % Other borrowings 223,501 191 0.34 % 236,297 198 0.33 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,594,195 $ 6,341 0.70 % $ 3,540,434 $ 7,985 0.90 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,392,389 1,213,494 Other liabilities 81,073 76,453 Total equity 720,892 688,327 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 Net interest income $ 83,598 $ 74,379 Interest spread 5.97 % 5.56 % Net interest margin 6.20 % 5.83 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 62,323 $ 58,544 Transaction costs — 827 — — — 827 — Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — (9,758 ) — — (9,758 ) — Tax effect of adjustments — (197 ) 2,451 — — 2,254 — Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 31,328 $ 22,635 $ 6,133 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 55,646 $ 58,544 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,053,386 24,802,388 24,074,442 24,314,329 25,254,862 24,615,816 26,060,005 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 2.26 $ 2.25 Average total stockholders' equity $ 720,892 $ 688,327 $ 610,258 $ 627,369 $ 647,546 $ 661,942 $ 647,726 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (5,934 ) — — (24,099 ) — Average total common stockholders' equity 675,892 643,327 604,324 627,369 647,546 637,843 647,726 Average goodwill and other intangibles (191,017 ) (192,682 ) (187,255 ) (189,359 ) (191,551 ) (190,088 ) (194,905 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 484,875 $ 450,645 $ 417,069 $ 438,010 $ 455,995 $ 447,755 $ 452,821 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 62,323 $ 58,544 Average tangible common equity 484,875 450,645 417,069 438,010 455,995 447,755 452,821 Return on average tangible common equity 25.70 % 19.43 % 12.96 % (4.09 %) 14.54 % 13.92 % 12.93 % Net interest income $ 83,598 $ 74,379 $ 64,251 $ 62,500 $ 66,408 $ 284,728 $ 255,903 Non-interest income 22,386 10,493 20,029 7,477 8,666 60,385 31,569 Operating revenue 105,984 84,872 84,280 69,977 75,074 345,113 287,472 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — (9,758 ) — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted operating revenue $ 105,984 $ 84,872 $ 74,522 $ 69,977 $ 75,074 $ 335,355 $ 287,472 Non-interest expenses $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 222,074 $ 204,084 Transaction costs — (827 ) — — — (827 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 221,247 $ 204,084 Adjusted efficiency ratio 55.95 % 64.18 % 70.75 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 65.97 % 70.99 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 222,074 $ 204,084 Transaction costs — (827 ) — — — (827 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 221,247 $ 204,084 Total non-interest income $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 20,029 $ 7,477 $ 8,666 $ 60,385 $ 31,569 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — (9,758 ) — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted non-interest income $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 10,271 $ 7,477 $ 8,666 $ 50,627 $ 31,569 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 36,912 $ 43,977 $ 42,455 $ 47,276 $ 43,995 $ 170,620 $ 172,515 Average total assets $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 $ 5,487,072 $ 4,906,547 $ 5,050,860 $ 5,426,469 $ 4,773,652 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.14 % 3.61 % Total stockholders' equity $ 726,781 $ 693,842 $ 656,871 $ 589,347 $ 636,590 $ 726,781 $ 636,590 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) — — (45,000 ) — Total common stockholders' equity 681,781 648,842 611,871 589,347 636,590 681,781 636,590 Goodwill and other intangibles (189,922 ) (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (189,922 ) (190,286 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 491,859 $ 456,801 $ 425,709 $ 401,139 $ 446,304 $ 491,859 $ 446,304 Common shares outstanding 24,868,218 24,851,601 24,202,686 24,101,120 24,964,961 24,868,218 24,964,961 Tangible book value per share $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 19.78 $ 17.88 Total assets at end of period $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,060,297 Goodwill and other intangibles (189,922 ) (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (189,922 ) (190,286 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,745,869 $ 5,644,746 $ 5,431,331 $ 5,165,521 $ 4,870,011 $ 5,745,869 $ 4,870,011 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 8.56 % 8.09 % 7.84 % 7.77 % 9.16 % 8.56 % 9.16 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loan discount accretion $ 2,334 $ 4,104 $ 2,139 $ 2,134 $ 1,555 $ 10,711 $ 5,568

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due.

5) Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”).

6) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

