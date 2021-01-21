Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

“Atlantic Capital recorded another quarter of strong operating performance during the pandemic with double-digit percentage growth in loans, deposits, net interest income, and service charge income. While the course of economic recovery is uncertain, Atlantic Capital is well positioned with a fortress balance sheet and strong business development momentum for solid growth and strong performance in 2021,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Highlights(1)

  • Loans held for investment excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased $100.7 million, or 21% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $183.4 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Average deposits increased $402.2 million, or 65% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $727.8 million, or 34%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Cost of deposits decreased to 0.16% from 0.19% in the third quarter of 2020 and 0.90% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $15.62 from $15.11 at September 30, 2020 and from $14.09 at December 31, 2019.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.11% for the full year 2020.
  • Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.13% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2020.
  • 823,000 shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaling $11.5 million at an average price of $13.98. As of December 31, 2020, approximately $7.3 million remained from the $25 million share repurchase program.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 11%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $926,000, or 17% annualized, from the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $2.3 million in PPP loan income compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.38% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.14% in the third quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of the increase in deposits and corresponding increase in cash balances. The taxable equivalent net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.81% compared to 3.18% in the third quarter of 2020.

The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.89%, a decrease of 106 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 7 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the fourth quarter of 2020 loan yield was 3.86% compared to 3.95% in the third quarter of 2020.

The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.16%, a decrease of 74 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 111 basis points to 0.25% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $481,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $787,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $28,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 provision for credit losses included a $225,000 provision for loan losses and a $257,000 provision for unfunded commitments. The higher provision for unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven by an increase in the level of unfunded commitments.

Noninterest income totaled $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Service charge income in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $1.3 million, an increase of $343,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $124,000 from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in service charge income was primarily due to growth in our payments and fintech businesses along with solid growth in our core treasury management business. SBA income totaled $1.0 million, an increase from $893,000 in the third quarter of 2020, primarily from higher SBA origination volume.

Noninterest expense totaled $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The $413,000 linked quarter decrease in salaries and benefits was primarily driven by an increase in loan production salary cost deferrals due to higher loan originations during the fourth quarter and a decrease in incentive compensation. In addition, other noninterest expense decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily from the recovery of $290,000 of the $470,000 in losses on customer accounts incurred during the third quarter of 2020.

The 2020 effective tax rate from continuing operations was 17.0% compared to 21.3% for the full year of 2019, and was impacted by lower pretax earnings as well as increased non-taxable securities income from municipal bonds.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 13.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $2.25 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $375.5 million, or 20.0%, from December 31, 2019 and an increase of $61.0 million, or 11% annualized, from September 30, 2020. PPP loans totaled $192.2 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $40.0 million compared to September 30, 2020, due to the forgiveness of PPP loans during the fourth quarter. In addition to the strong funded loan growth across most of our lines of business, total unfunded commitments increased $50.0 million, on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to strong growth in our commercial real estate business.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.55% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.59% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2020 was 1.70% compared to 1.78% at September 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.11% for the full year 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $4.9 million, or 0.13% of total assets, as of December 31, 2020, compared to $6.0 million, or 0.20% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020.

Total average deposits were $2.87 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $727.8 million, or 33.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $402.2 million, or 65.1% annualized, from the third quarter of 2020. In addition to typical seasonal increases in fourth quarter deposits, we continued to see strong growth in core deposits across most of our lines of business. Noninterest bearing deposits were 34.0% of total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 34.6% in the third quarter of 2020.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets decreased to 8.9% at December 31, 2020, compared to 11.0% at September 30, 2020, due to the impact from the fourth quarter growth in deposits and its corresponding increase on the size of the year-end balance. Cash and cash equivalents were $653.4 million and total assets were $3.62 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to cash and cash equivalents of $114.0 million and total assets of $2.92 billion at September 30, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

Atlantic Capital will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 22, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 833-685-0902 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available at https://atlanticcapitalbank.q4ir.com/news-market-data/presentations/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) loan yield excluding PPP loans; (iv) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (v) taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans; (vi) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (vii) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (viii) tangible assets; (ix) tangible common equity; (x) tangible book value per common share, and (xi) allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, in our analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 23, 2020, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.6 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as payments and other specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:
Ashley Carson
Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com 
Phone: 404-995-6050
(ACB-ER)

Financial Contact:
Patrick Oakes
Email: patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050

                                             
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Financial Information
                                             
                          For the year ended  
    2020   2019   December 31,   
(in thousands, except share and per share data;   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Fourth              
taxable equivalent)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020   2019  
INCOME SUMMARY (1)                                            
Interest income - taxable equivalent (2)   $ 25,288   $ 24,578   $ 24,151   $ 26,246   $ 26,699   $ 100,474   $ 106,306  
Interest expense     2,299     2,515     2,166     5,043     5,965     12,023     24,983  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent     22,989     22,063     21,985     21,203     20,734     88,451     81,323  
Provision for credit losses     481     28     8,863     8,074     787     17,446     2,712  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     22,508     22,035     13,122     13,129     19,947     71,005     78,611  
Noninterest income     3,016     2,504     2,343     2,422     2,679     10,285     10,725  
Noninterest expense     13,164     13,713     12,904     12,877     13,382     52,659     53,108  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     12,360     10,826     2,561     2,674     9,244     28,631     36,228  
Income tax expense     2,410     2,208     712     550     2,104     6,091     8,070  
Net income from continuing operations(2)(3)     9,950     8,618     1,849     2,124     7,140     22,540     28,158  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax                             21,697  
Net income   $ 9,950   $ 8,618   $ 1,849   $ 2,124   $ 7,140   $ 22,540   $ 49,855  
                                             
PER SHARE DATA                                            
Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations   $ 0.48   $ 0.40   $ 0.09   $ 0.10   $ 0.32   $ 1.05   $ 1.20  
Diluted earnings per share - discontinued operations                             0.92  
Diluted earnings per share     0.48     0.40     0.09     0.10     0.32     1.05     2.12  
Book value per share     16.60     16.05     15.64     15.47     15.01     16.60     15.01  
Tangible book value per common share (3)     15.62     15.11     14.72     14.54     14.09     15.62     14.09  
                                             
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                            
Return on average equity     11.68 %   10.05 %   2.20 %   2.56 %   8.65 %   6.67 %   15.10 %
Return on average assets     1.19     1.15     0.25     0.32     1.08     0.76     1.93  
Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations     2.91     3.14     3.23     3.41     3.38     3.16     3.58  
Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans   2.81     3.18     3.35     3.41     3.38     3.18     3.58  
Efficiency ratio - continuing operations     51.30     56.61     53.82     55.03     57.57     54.14     57.99  
Average loans to average deposits     76.81     88.65     88.46     83.84     86.54     84.11     98.02  
CAPITAL                                            
Average equity to average assets     10.18 %   11.45 %   11.53 %   12.41 %   12.47 %   11.33 %   12.77 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.86     11.03     11.01     11.57     10.61     8.86     10.61  
Leverage ratio     8.9 (4)   9.9     9.9     10.7     11.0     8.9 (4)   11.0  
Total risk based capital ratio     16.1 (4)   16.9     14.8     14.9     15.0     16.1 (4)   15.0  
                                             
SHARES OUTSTANDING                                            
Number of common shares outstanding - basic     20,394,912     21,202,783     21,477,631     21,479,986     21,751,026     20,394,912     21,751,026  
Number of common shares outstanding - diluted     20,492,542     21,298,098     21,569,050     21,675,934     21,974,959     20,492,542     21,974,959  
Average number of common shares - basic     20,711,089     21,500,735     21,472,462     21,689,038     21,876,487     21,342,086     23,315,562  
Average number of common shares - diluted     20,795,332     21,543,805     21,535,040     21,842,175     22,053,907     21,427,722     23,478,001  
                                             
ASSET QUALITY                                            
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment     1.55 %   1.59 %   1.61 %   1.43 %   1.04 %   1.55 %   0.99 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (5)     0.05     0.06     0.29     0.04     0.07     0.11     0.11  
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.13     0.20     0.24     0.27     0.26     0.13     0.26  
                                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                                            
Total loans - continuing operations   $ 2,207,956   $ 2,191,669   $ 2,131,847   $ 1,890,184   $ 1,857,736   $ 2,105,930   $ 1,769,613  
Investment securities     491,134     453,382     462,850     417,971     389,667     456,422     372,556  
Total assets     3,328,719     2,977,444     2,932,716     2,686,266     2,626,388     2,982,222     2,586,428  
Deposits - continuing operations     2,874,402     2,472,218     2,409,958     2,254,505     2,146,626     2,503,703     1,805,300  
Shareholders' equity     338,948     341,017     338,027     333,480     327,543     337,879     330,216  
                                             
AT PERIOD END                                            
Loans and loans held for sale   $ 2,249,036   $ 2,188,894   $ 2,185,847   $ 1,932,909   $ 1,873,524   $ 2,249,036   $ 1,873,894  
Investment securities     535,579     446,706     457,749     466,405     399,433     535,579     399,433  
Total assets     3,615,617     2,923,977     2,890,622     2,719,658     2,910,379     3,615,617     2,910,379  
Deposits     3,161,508     2,468,722     2,407,631     2,225,119     2,499,046     3,161,508     2,499,046  
Shareholders’ equity     338,586     340,309     335,980     332,300     326,495     338,586     326,495  
                                             
(1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.
(2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.  
(4)Amounts are estimates as of December 31, 2020.  
(5)Annualized.  


                   
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
                   
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in thousands, except share data)   2020   2020   2019
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 16,865     $ 22,715     $ 45,249  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     636,537       91,243       421,079  
Cash and cash equivalents     653,402       113,958       466,328  
Investment securities available for sale     335,423       260,884       282,461  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $14 and $15 at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively     200,156       185,822       116,972  
Other investments     25,892       26,315       27,556  
Loans held for sale           859       370  
Loans held for investment     2,249,036       2,188,035       1,873,524  
Less: allowance for loan losses     (31,818 )     (31,894 )     (18,535 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,217,218       2,156,141       1,854,989  
Premises and equipment, net     21,589       22,558       22,536  
Bank owned life insurance     72,856       67,489       66,421  
Goodwill     19,925       19,925       19,925  
Other intangibles, net     2,731       2,685       3,027  
Other real estate owned     16       563       278  
Other assets     66,409       66,778       49,516  
Total assets   $ 3,615,617     $ 2,923,977     $ 2,910,379  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,033,765     $ 843,656     $ 824,646  
Interest-bearing checking     760,638       387,858       373,727  
Savings     625       568       1,219  
Money market     1,030,753       945,834       1,173,218  
Time     241,328       196,343       44,389  
Brokered deposits     94,399       94,463       81,847  
Total deposits     3,161,508       2,468,722       2,499,046  
Long-term debt     73,807       73,814       49,873  
Other liabilities     41,716       41,132       34,965  
Total liabilities     3,277,031       2,583,668       2,583,884  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019                  
Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,394,912, 21,202,783, and 21,751,026 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     209,942       220,643       230,265  
Retained earnings     114,137       104,188       91,669  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     14,507       15,478       4,561  
Total shareholders’ equity     338,586       340,309       326,495  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 3,615,617     $ 2,923,977     $ 2,910,379  
 


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
                                           
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Three months ended   Year ended
    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2020
   2020
   2020    2020   2019   2020
   2019
INTEREST INCOME                                          
Loans, including fees   $ 21,609     $ 21,049     $ 20,496     $ 22,426   $ 23,175   $ 85,580     $ 93,022  
Investment securities     3,000       2,910       3,041       2,732     2,413     11,683       9,559  
Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets     334       274       260       865     944     1,733       3,266  
Total interest income     24,943       24,233       23,797       26,023     26,532     98,996       105,847  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                          
Interest on deposits     1,188       1,151       1,299       4,182     4,890     7,820       20,392  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances           16       38           157     54       817  
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase           3       6       32     94     41       479  
Interest on long-term debt     1,111       1,345       823       829     824     4,108       3,295  
Total interest expense     2,299       2,515       2,166       5,043     5,965     12,023       24,983  
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     22,644       21,718       21,631       20,980     20,567     86,973       80,864  
Provision for credit losses     481       28       8,863       8,074     787     17,446       2,712  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     22,163       21,690       12,768       12,906     19,780     69,527       78,152  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                          
Service charges     1,341       1,217       1,081       1,232     998     4,871       3,587  
(Losses) gains on sale of securities     (23 )                         (23 )     907  
(Losses) gains on sale of other assets     (6 )     (145 )           5         (146 )     127  
Derivatives income (loss)     11       10       (10 )     246     315     257       (322 )
Bank owned life insurance     368       363       367       362     375     1,460       1,546  
SBA lending activities     1,015       893       782       414     846     3,104       4,178  
Other noninterest income     310       166       123       163     145     762       702  
Total noninterest income     3,016       2,504       2,343       2,422     2,679     10,285       10,725  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     8,437       8,850       8,466       8,476     8,500     34,229       34,537  
Occupancy     767       739       883       794     838     3,183       2,888  
Equipment and software     969       826       763       779     769     3,337       3,103  
Professional services     686       562       792       705     577     2,745       2,908  
Communications and data processing     789       757       670       897     1,066     3,113       3,199  
Marketing and business development     144       141       79       153     143     517       845  
Travel, meals and entertainment     14       39       34       140     175     227       679  
FDIC premiums     241       213       175               629       217  
Other noninterest expense     1,117       1,586       1,042       933     1,314     4,679       4,732  
Total noninterest expense     13,164       13,713       12,904       12,877     13,382     52,659       53,108  
                                           
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     12,015       10,481       2,207       2,451     9,077     27,153       35,769  
Provision for income taxes     2,065       1,863       358       327     1,937     4,613       7,611  
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     9,950       8,618       1,849       2,124     7,140     22,540       28,158  
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                                          
Income from discontinued operations   $     $     $     $   $   $     $ 28,690  
Provision for income taxes                                     6,993  
Net income from discontinued operations                                     21,697  
NET INCOME   $ 9,950     $ 8,618     $ 1,849     $ 2,124   $ 7,140   $ 22,540     $ 49,855  
                                           
Net Income per Common Share - Basic                                          
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.09     $ 0.10   $ 0.33   $ 1.06     $ 1.21  
Net income per common share - discontinued operations                                     0.93  
Net Income per Common Share - Basic     0.48       0.40       0.09       0.10     0.33     1.06       2.14  
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted                                          
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.09     $ 0.10   $ 0.32   $ 1.05     $ 1.20  
Net income per common share - discontinued operations                                     0.92  
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted     0.48       0.40       0.09       0.10     0.32     1.05       2.12  
                                           
Weighted average shares - basic     20,711,089       21,500,735       21,472,462       21,689,038     21,876,487     21,342,086       23,315,562  
Weighted average shares - diluted     20,795,332       21,543,805       21,535,040       21,842,175     22,053,907     21,427,722       23,478,001  



 
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information
       
    Three months ended  
    December 31, 2020     September 30, 2020  
        Interest   Tax         Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 435,939   $ 141   0.13 % $ 136,459   $ 65   0.19 %
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     275,872     1,587   2.29       237,655     1,467   2.46  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     215,262     1,758   3.25       215,727     1,788   3.30  
Total investment securities     491,134     3,345   2.71       453,382     3,255   2.86  
Loans     2,207,956     21,609   3.89       2,191,669     21,049   3.82  
FHLB and FRB stock     12,699     193   6.05       14,484     209   5.74  
Total interest-earning assets     3,147,728     25,288   3.20       2,795,994     24,578   3.50  
Non-earning assets     180,991                 181,450            
Total assets   $ 3,328,719               $ 2,977,444            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,585,928     1,043   0.26       1,383,382     1,006   0.29  
Time deposits     221,792     72   0.13       166,019     86   0.21  
Brokered deposits     89,673     73   0.32       68,102     59   0.34  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,897,393     1,188   0.25       1,617,503     1,151   0.28  
Total borrowings                 40,793     19   0.19  
Total long-term debt     73,811     1,111   5.99       82,708     1,345   6.47  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,971,204     2,299   0.46       1,741,004     2,515   0.57  
Demand deposits     977,009                 854,715            
Other liabilities     41,558                 40,708            
Shareholders’ equity     338,948                 341,017            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,328,719               $ 2,977,444            
Net interest spread               2.73 %             2.92 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 22,989   2.91 %       $ 22,063   3.14 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               2.86 %             3.09 %
                                     
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     
                                     
 
       
       
    Three months ended  
    December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
        Interest   Tax         Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 435,939   $ 141   0.13 % $ 174,589   $ 733   1.67 %
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     275,872     1,587   2.29       242,175     1,570   2.57  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     215,262     1,758   3.25       147,492     1,010   2.72  
Total investment securities     491,134     3,345   2.71       389,667     2,580   2.63  
Loans     2,207,956     21,609   3.89       1,857,736     23,175   4.95  
FHLB and FRB stock     12,699     193   6.05       14,106     211   5.93  
Total interest-earning assets     3,147,728     25,288   3.20       2,436,098     26,699   4.35  
Non-earning assets     180,991                 190,290            
Total assets   $ 3,328,719               $ 2,626,388            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,585,928     1,043   0.26       1,328,184     4,525   1.35  
Time deposits     221,792     72   0.13       37,388     52   0.55  
Brokered deposits     89,673     73   0.32       62,757     313   1.98  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,897,393     1,188   0.25       1,428,329     4,890   1.36  
Total borrowings                 54,706     252   1.83  
Total long-term debt     73,811     1,111   5.99       49,845     823   6.55  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,971,204     2,299   0.46       1,532,880     5,965   1.54  
Demand deposits     977,009                 718,297            
Other liabilities     41,558                 47,668            
Shareholders’ equity     338,948                 327,543            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,328,719               $ 2,626,388            
Net interest spread               2.73 %             2.80 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 22,989   2.91 %       $ 20,734   3.38 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               2.86 %             3.35 %
                                     
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     
                                     
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.  
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis  
Selected Financial Information  
       
    Year ended  
    December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
        Interest   Tax         Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 220,225   $ 897   0.41 % $ 110,543   $ 2,209   2.00 %
Other short-term investments     27             3,875     118   3.05  
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     253,799     6,316   2.49       274,189     7,188   2.62  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     202,623     6,845   3.38       98,367     2,830   2.88  
Total investment securities     456,422     13,161   2.88       372,556     10,018   2.69  
Loans - continuing operations     2,105,930     85,580   4.06       1,769,613     93,022   5.26  
FHLB and FRB stock     14,172     836   5.90       14,156     939   6.63  
Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations     2,796,776     100,474   3.59       2,270,743     106,306   4.68  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations                 116,725     4,588   3.93  
Total interest-earning assets     2,796,776     100,474   3.59       2,387,468     110,894   4.64  
Non-earning assets     185,446                 198,960            
Total assets   $ 2,982,222               $ 2,586,428            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,444,699     6,931   0.48       1,107,765     18,155   1.64  
Time deposits     135,309     269   0.20       23,072     191   0.83  
Brokered deposits     83,274     620   0.74       84,601     2,046   2.42  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,663,282     7,820   0.47       1,215,438     20,392   1.68  
Total borrowings     37,473     95   0.25       54,931     1,297   2.36  
Total long-term debt     64,162     4,108   6.40       49,782     3,294   6.62  
Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations     1,764,917     12,023   0.68       1,320,151     24,983   1.89  
Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations                 144,064     1,502   1.04  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,764,917     12,023   0.68       1,464,215     26,485   1.81  
Demand deposits     840,421                 589,862            
Demand deposits - discontinued operations                     39,253            
Other liabilities     39,005                 162,882            
Shareholders’ equity     337,879                 330,216            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,982,222               $ 2,586,428            
Net interest spread - continuing operations               2.91 %             2.79 %
Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations (2)       $ 88,451   3.16 %       $ 81,323   3.58 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 88,451   3.16 %       $ 84,409   3.54 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               3.11 %             3.52 %
                                     
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.


             
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.            
Period End Loans            
                                                     
                                            Linked   Year Over
    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    Quarter   Year
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   Change   Change
Loans held for sale                                          
Loans held for sale   $     $ 859     $ 1,153     $     $ 370     $ (859 )   $ (370 )
Total loans held for sale   $     $ 859     $ 1,153     $     $ 370     $ (859 )   $ (370 )
                                           
Loans held for investment                                          
Commercial loans:                                          
Commercial and industrial - other   $ 760,645     $ 712,567     $ 739,769     $ 760,062     $ 705,115     $ 48,078     $ 55,530  
Commercial and industrial - PPP     192,160       231,834       234,049                   (39,674 )     192,160  
Commercial real estate:                                          
Multifamily     66,262       58,336       58,909       73,654       98,378       7,926       (32,116 )
Owner occupied     373,689       364,170       366,847       359,026       357,912       9,519       15,777  
Investment     469,150       458,279       474,565       477,451       460,038       10,871       9,112  
Construction and land:                                          
1‑4 family residential construction     1,171             11       2,706       4,009       1,171       (2,838 )
Other construction, development, and land     144,424       139,836       128,980       124,116       123,531       4,588       20,893  
Mortgage warehouse loans                             13,941             (13,941 )
Total commercial loans     2,007,501       1,965,022       2,003,130       1,797,015       1,762,924       42,479       244,577  
                                           
Residential:                                          
Residential mortgages     33,783       29,460       32,327       31,761       31,315       4,323       2,468  
Home equity     25,443       24,528       23,689       23,479       25,002       915       441  
Total residential loans     59,226       53,988       56,016       55,240       56,317       5,238       2,909  
                                           
Consumer     176,066       154,916       113,149       58,164       37,765       21,150       138,301  
Other     13,897       22,777       22,160       25,488       19,552       (8,880 )     (5,655 )
      2,256,690       2,196,703       2,194,455       1,935,907       1,876,558       59,987       380,132  
Less net deferred fees and other unearned income     (7,654 )     (8,668 )     (9,761 )     (2,998 )     (3,034 )     1,014       (4,620 )
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,249,036     $ 2,188,035     $ 2,184,694     $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,524     $ 61,001     $ 375,512  
                                           
Total loans   $ 2,249,036     $ 2,188,894     $ 2,185,847     $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,894     $ 60,142     $ 375,142  
                                           
Total unfunded commitments   $ 813,757     $ 764,247     $ 749,321     $ 689,620     $ 743,958     $ 49,510     $ 69,799  
           


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality
                               
    2020   2019
    Fourth   Third   Second   First   Fourth
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter
Allowance for loan losses                              
Balance at beginning of period   $ 31,894     $ 31,605     $ 24,896     $ 18,535     $ 18,080  
Adoption of ASU 2016-13                       (854 )      
Provision for loan losses     225       636       8,222       7,409       787  
Loans charged-off:                              
Commercial and industrial     (401 )     (404 )     (1,479 )     (18 )     (344 )
Commercial real estate                       (78 )      
Construction and land                              
Residential mortgages                 (36 )            
Home equity                       (125 )      
Consumer                              
Other                              
Total loans charged-off     (401 )     (404 )     (1,515 )     (221 )     (344 )
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:                              
Commercial and industrial     37       56       1             5  
Commercial real estate     44                   18        
Construction and land     18                          
Residential mortgages                       1       7  
Home equity                              
Consumer     1       1       1       8        
Other                              
Total recoveries     100       57       2       27       12  
Net charge-offs   $ (301 )   $ (347 )   $ (1,513 )   $ (194 )   $ (332 )
Balance at period end   $ 31,818     $ 31,894     $ 31,605     $ 24,896     $ 18,535  
                               
Allowance for unfunded commitments                              
Balance at beginning of period   $ 2,871     $ 3,480     $ 2,838     $ 892     $ 836  
Adoption of ASU 2016-13                       1,275        
Provision for unfunded commitments     257       (609 )     642       671       56  
Balance at period end   $ 3,128     $ 2,871     $ 3,480     $ 2,838     $ 892  
                               
Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments   $ 34,946     $ 34,765     $ 35,085     $ 27,734     $ 19,427  
                               
Provision for credit losses under CECL                              
Provision for loan losses     225       636       8,222       7,409       787  
Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses     (1 )     1       (1 )     (6 )      
Provision for unfunded commitments(1)     257       (609 )     642       671        
Total provision for credit losses   $ 481     $ 28     $ 8,863     $ 8,074     $ 787  
                               
Non-performing loans   $ 4,862     $ 5,421     $ 6,265     $ 6,515     $ 7,293  
Foreclosed properties (OREO)     16       563       779       779       278  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 4,878     $ 5,984     $ 7,044     $ 7,294     $ 7,571  
                               
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment     1.41 %     1.46 %     1.45 %     1.29 %     0.99 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment     1.55 %     1.59 %     1.61 %     1.43 %     1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans     1.70 %   1.78 %   1.80 %   1.43 %   1.04 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)     0.05       0.06       0.29       0.04       0.07  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans     0.22 %     0.25 %     0.29 %     0.34 %     0.39 %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.13 %     0.20 %     0.24 %     0.27 %     0.26 %
                               
(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for unfunded commitments was included in other expense and totaled $56 for the fourth quarter of 2019.
(2)Annualized.                              
                               


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Period End Deposits    
                                             
                                  Linked        
    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    Quarter   Year Over
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   Change   Year Change
DDA   $ 1,033,765   $ 843,656   $ 883,662   $ 712,919   $ 824,646   $ 190,109     $ 209,119  
NOW     760,638     387,858     449,737     368,463     373,727     372,780       386,911  
Savings     625     568     583     567     1,219     57       (594 )
Money market     1,030,753     945,834     879,863     982,109     1,173,218     84,919       (142,465 )
Time     241,328     196,343     131,353     66,793     44,389     44,985       196,939  
Brokered     94,399     94,463     62,433     94,268     81,847     (64 )     12,552  
Total deposits   $ 3,161,508   $ 2,468,722   $ 2,407,631   $ 2,225,119   $ 2,499,046   $ 692,786     $ 662,462  
                                           
                                           
Average Deposits                                          
                                           
    2020   2019   Linked    
    Fourth   Third   Second   First   Fourth   Quarter   Q4 2020 vs
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Change   Q4 2019
DDA   $ 977,009   $ 854,715   $ 815,299   $ 713,001   $ 718,298   $ 122,294     $ 258,711  
NOW     558,967     440,734     462,051     382,178     320,637     118,233       238,330  
Savings     614     586     574     650     1,098     28       (484 )
Money market     1,026,347     942,062     952,444     1,010,713     1,006,449     84,285       19,898  
Time     221,792     166,019     96,362     55,775     37,388     55,773       184,404  
Brokered     89,673     68,102     83,228     92,188     62,757     21,571       26,916  
Total deposits   $ 2,874,402   $ 2,472,218   $ 2,409,958   $ 2,254,505   $ 2,146,627   $ 402,184     $ 727,775  
                                           
Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits     34.0 %   34.6 %   33.8 %   31.6 %   33.5 %          
Cost of interest-bearing deposits     0.25 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 1.09 % 1.36 %        
Cost of deposits     0.16 %   0.19 %   0.22 %   0.75 %   0.90 %          
                                           


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                    
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation                              
                                           
                                  For the year
    2020   2019   ended December 31, 
    Fourth   Third   Second   First   Fourth            
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020 2019  
                                                   
Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation                                                  
Interest income - GAAP   $ 24,943     $ 24,233     $ 23,797     $ 26,023     $ 26,532     $ 98,996     $ 105,847  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     345       345       354       223       167       1,478       459  
Interest income - taxable equivalent   $ 25,288     $ 24,578     $ 24,151     $ 26,246     $ 26,699     $ 100,474     $ 106,306  
                                                   
Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations                                                  
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 22,644     $ 21,718     $ 21,631     $ 20,980     $ 20,567     $ 86,973     $ 80,864  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     345       345       354       223       167       1,478       459  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing operations   $ 22,989     $ 22,063     $ 21,985     $ 21,203     $ 20,734     $ 88,451     $ 81,323  
                                                   
Loan yield excluding PPP loans reconciliation                                                  
Loan yield - GAAP     3.89 %     3.82 %     3.87 %     4.77 %     4.95 %     4.06 %     5.26 %
Impact of PPP loans     (0.03 )     0.13       0.22                   0.10        
Loan yield excluding PPP loans     3.86       3.95 %     4.09 %     4.77 %     4.95 %     4.16 %     5.26 %
                                                   
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations                                                  
Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations     2.86 %     3.09 %     3.17 %     3.38 %     3.35 %     3.11 %     3.52 %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.05       0.05       0.06       0.03       0.03       0.05       0.06  
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations     2.91 %     3.14 %     3.23 %     3.41 %     3.38 %     3.16 %     3.58 %
                                                   
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation                                                  
Net interest margin - GAAP     2.86 %     3.09 %     3.17 %     3.38 %     3.35 %     3.11 %     3.52 %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.05       0.05       0.06       0.03       0.03       0.05       0.02  
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent     2.91 %     3.14 %     3.23 %     3.41 %     3.38 %     3.16 %     3.54 %
                                                   
Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans reconciliation                                                  
Net interest margin - GAAP     2.86 %     3.09 %     3.17 %     3.38 %     3.35 %     3.11 %     3.52 %
Impact of PPP loans     (0.05 )     0.09       0.18      